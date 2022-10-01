Libra Horoscope Today, October 1, 2022: Avoid hasty investment

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) Libras must enjoy the mood of boundless energy that you may experience today, but don’t throw caution to the wind. It is advised to tread very carefully on the professional front to come out as a winner. Your friends and family will be of great support if you are trying something important. Some of you can benefit greatly from regular exercise, yoga, meditation, and internal relaxation. Librans can also get serious about health and transform their bodies with intense and challenging workouts. You can become popular in your social circle. Avoid hasty investment. Your losses are certain if you don’t look at investments from all possible angles. Libra students are likely to succeed in improving their grades on the academic front with a new approach or guidance. So do not hesitate to seek help. A long-standing dispute in a property matter is likely to be settled in your favour. Interactions with youngsters will be an enriching experience.

Libra Finance Today Impulse buying needs to be curbed to avoid wasteful expenditure. Be sure to return a loan on time, as failure to do so can have unfavorable repercussions. Be careful as your long-term investment plans are going to face some legal issues.

Libra Family Today The domestic front will offer peace and tranquility as you lend a helping hand to family members. Make sure you take your family in to confidence before taking any major decisions today on the home front. Don’t forget to develop healthy relations with children to bring happiness on the family front.

Libra Career Today By delegating minor tasks on the professional front, Libra individuals would be able to pay attention to other important things. Meeting with influential people from different walks of life is indicated. It can add to your knowledge and expertise.

Libra Health Today Some Libra will have to get active and shake a leg to remain fit. You need to put in the right amount of hard work and effort to achieve your desired physique. Eating on time and improving your sleep pattern may also give a boost to your health.

Libra Love Life Today Libra natives looking for love are likely to find their soulmate in a social or professional gathering. Your charm is likely to impress someone of the opposite gender. Expressing love to a person of your liking will invest in the relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

