Libra Horoscope Today, October 2, 2022: Foreign trip on cards

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) The favourable position of your lucky star makes this an ideal day to initiate a plan or project. Whatever it is, luck and good fortune can help Libra natives build momentum. Striving to bring harmony to the domestic front would succeed. This is a great time to love and pamper yourself. Make yourself your priority and give yourself some time to get over heartache or tense time in love. The day could mark the starting point of a new friendship, group or club membership, or long-term goal that you’ve been thinking about for some time. You can plan a short-distance trip with your close friends and family to have a good time. Libra students are likely to get support from their teachers and parents to clear an important examination. Your loan procedures to purchase a plot may get green-lighted. Unnecessarily praising yourself might backfire, as people may want you to be humble.

Libra Finance Today There are possibilities that you will need to make big decisions to make your financial status strong. Libra individuals will need to take the advice of trustworthy people to strengthen their finances as it is not always possible that their plans will favour them.

Libra Family Today While making decisions, you need to focus more on the needs of other household members and not think too much about yourself. Libra natives will also be inclined to leave the office a little early earlier and spend time with family members to do something creative.

Libra Career Today The day may prove to be promising for Libra natives' career growth. You can come across opportunities to go on a foreign trip. Making colleagues feel that the organisation belongs to them would help in getting the desired work done.

Libra Health Today You will have to take all precautions and measures to protect yourself from minor infections or seasonal ailments. Workload may cause some stress for Libra natives. Meditation and positive thoughts may help you retain your mental equilibrium. However, Libra individuals should not overlook doctors' instructions.

Libra Love Life Today With feelings running high, Libra natives could make decisions that they end up regretting, especially where romance is concerned. The day can also bring final closure to an old relationship, which in turn should help you start a new relationship when you’re ready.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

