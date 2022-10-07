Libra Horoscope Today, October 7, 2022: Support your partner today

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) This seems to be a good day for the Libra natives, you just need to be careful on the love front. You may upset your partner with your rude behaviour or harsh words. Try to be patient and supportive if your partner is not in a good mood or having hard time. Some may catch seasonal flu or infections today. Your brimming bank balance may compel you to go out and enjoy beverages, food and fun activities with children. You may also buy your parents something they actually want.

Your work life seems satisfactory and you may get promoted at work soon. Some may be inspired by your work ethics too. A property dispute between relatives may be resolved with the involvement of elders. A business trip may prove hectic, but it may turn out favourable.

What else is there to know about the rest of your day? Read ahead:

Libra Finance Today:

Day seems promising on the financial front, some of your aspirations can be fulfilled today. Some may also get new projects.

Libra Family Today:

The day may bring mixed results. Some married couples may welcome their baby and it may keep home aura happy and joyful. Some misunderstanding may create gap between siblings.

Libra Career Today:

You may start concentrating on your work and get involved in useful things that may ensure professional growth. Your business may also take off after putting some efforts.

Libra Health Today:

This is a moderate day on the health front. Some may start fitness regime, but find it hard to continue it. You should continue to work towards achieving your fitness goals.

Libra Love Life Today:

Things may not be in your favor on the love front. You may find the behavior of your partner or spouse disappointing today. Everything you say or do today may be taken by your partner in a wrong way, so choose your words or actions carefully.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Sky Blue

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON