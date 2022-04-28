Libra Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 28

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Day seems to bring many opportunities to show your hidden talent and prove yourself to your colleagues and seniors. Apart from some domestic matters, you are good to go today. Some family issues may take your time and give you mental stress. It is important to keep your cool and support your loved ones. You can try something new or listen to your favorite music in order to get rid of tension.

You should talk to financial advisor or expert before making any big investment decision associated with stock market or commodity. Avoiding speculative transaction can be good for you.

How have stars planned your day? Find out below:



Libra Finance Today

You should be very careful if it is about strategic work or financial planning. Implementing the business plans in right way may help you earn big profit in the future.



Libra Family Today

Day does not seem favorable and you may face some issues. Spouse may give you cold shoulder, but try to understand the reason of such behavior. Youngers may not listen to your advice and choose wrong career path.

Libra Career Today

You may take bigger responsibilities at work and accept few challenges. This is the right time to prove your sincerity and dedication. You may create a good impression in the mind of seniors at work by doing a tough task with ease.

Libra Health Today

Your good mood and high spirit may keep you excited and active. You may work on multiple projects today and give your best at work. Your opinion may be needed to sort out a family matter.

Libra Love Life Today

You may be busy in discussing things with your soul mate. You may make this evening wonderful by sharing laughter with wine and spicy snacks with partner. Take things slow at this point of time.



Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Bluish Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

