Libra Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 5

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

You have been somebody to loves to solve the problems of your friends and family member. You are a confident soul and your courage helps you in making decisions with so much ease and comfort. You must just be yourself because people love the pure soul that you are. You should not do any pretence just to please somebody. People come to you because you have the perfect solution for almost every problem in the world. You are never judgmental about those who come with their issues. You are a true friend and well-wisher and that is the reason why people love to approach you to discuss their ongoing challenges and problems in life. Dear Libra, you love to be organised and you like things around you more organised properly maintained. You can consider going on a short trip with your spouse. While purchasing land from a friend you are advised to do the proper paperwork to avoid any confusion in future.

Libra Finance Today

You must continue to be a great calculator when it comes to money matters. Your ability to be alert and act smartly while making a monetary decision is proving beneficial for you and your entire family. The day will be good for you.

Libra Family Today

You will spend a good family day. Today you will find everyone happy and at peace with each other’s opinions and company. However, there can be the slightest sense of confusion happening in some important discussion and planning of an upcoming wedding in the family.

Libra Career Today

You have been very popular at your workplace because of your hard work and dedication. Your commitment is also appreciated and acknowledged by your seniors. You must keep up the good work as very soon you will be awarded good remuneration and other perks.

Libra Health Today

You must take your health seriously and start setting goals. Avoid skipping breakfast and ensure that you have a good 8-hour sleep. As far as your eating habits are concerned you make a proper list of them that needs to be included and excluded from your diet.

Libra Love Life Today

Love is in the air for you. Today you will feel ultra-romantic and wish to stay in a fantasy that you have created. You are most likely, to will find the right opportunity to spend time with your partner or spouse in the way you have always wanted.



Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026