Libra Horoscope Today, Sept 20, 2022: Time to travel with buddies

LIBRA(Sep 24-Oct 23) This is going to be a good day for Libra natives, but avoid lending or borrowing money today. There are chances of travelling with old buddies and enjoy the day to the fullest. Health seems moderate, you may get recovered from a health issue you have been facing for long. Some may shift towards spiritualism and show interest in motivational movies and speech. You may join new job and like the new work settings. Colleagues may be supportive and welcome you in a good manner.

Someone in your family may go abroad and give you plenty of reasons to be proud of. Married couples may have a baby and try to adjust with new developments in their life. Romance is in the air for some. All misunderstanding or issues may be sorted out soon and things may improve soon.

What lies further? Know more:

Libra Finance Today Day does not seem favorable, so avoid any kind of monetary transaction today. Signing any business deal or contract should also be avoided.

Libra Family Today Day may bring mixed results. First half may be a bit troublesome, but things may improve during the second half of the day. You may play role of peacemaker in order to maintain harmony on the domestic front.

Libra Career Today Day seems normal, you may work hard and go out of your way to complete some assignments, but you may not get credit of your exceptional qualities or work.

Libra Health Today This is a moderate day. Some circumstances may change significantly and it may help lower your stress level. You may attain sense of achievement and peace soon as now you have confidence to deal with your work and relationship issues wisely.

Libra Love Life Today You may go on a trip or enjoy a hike with your beloved. Married couples may enjoy shopping grocery together. Singles may think about getting married, so they may start search of a life partner.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Golden Brown

