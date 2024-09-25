Libra season coincides with Autumn Equinox and brings luck to these zodiac signs. Here's how

Libra season begins on September 22, 2024, coinciding with the Autumn Equinox, and lasts until October 22, 2024. This time is about enhancing relationships and fostering connection, as Libra is the sign most associated with partnerships. During this season, everyone will feel the pull toward deeper bonds, but three zodiac signs, in particular, will experience a surge in romantic energy. Could you be one of the lucky ones blessed by the Libra season? Read on to find out. Libra season begins on September 22, 2024, coinciding with the Autumn Equinox, and lasts until October 22, 2024.

Lucky zodiac signs during Libra season 2024

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

During Libra season, you’ll feel lucky in your partnerships. With the Sun highlighting your relationship sector, expect positive shifts that boost your confidence and strengthen your romantic and personal connections. You'll notice a fresh sense of optimism in how you engage with others.

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)

Libra season will activate your pleasure zone, allowing you to reconnect with the fun side of love. You’ll enjoy the flow of attraction without taking things too seriously. As a result, you’ll attract exciting moments in your dating life and feel blessed in matters of the heart.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This season will encourage you to focus on your close relationships. You'll feel drawn to create emotional security through meaningful connections. Hosting cozy gatherings or planning future steps with a partner will bring you comfort, helping you build a stronger sense of stability and fulfillment.