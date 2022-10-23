Love and Relationship Horoscope for 23 October, 2022

Aries: Your fresh new romance may have its swan song today as a surprising development seems to set the alarm bells ringing. However, it might be a test of your drive and determination to make it work, despite the fact that you're already encountering challenges. Though talking it out might be beneficial, you could find that one of you is more prone to being stubborn. Don't let it stop you from giving it a try.

Taurus: The day may have gotten off to a rocky start, but you should have no trouble solving whatever issue has arisen with some persistent inquiry and savvy probing. At least your romantic interest, whose mindset may have looked to be at the heart of the problem, will be clearer to you now. Whether or not they agree with you is another question so don’t even think about a consensus.

Gemini: The events of today might cause waves of surprise in your discussions. Due to the increasing closeness between the two of you, a powerful force manifests itself that propels the relationship into a new and exciting phase. You will feel the conversation moving into exciting new territory, and you just know the two of you are going to hit it off swimmingly. Enjoy the ride.

Cancer: As the planets are now aligned, it may be best to reschedule any major events planned for today. It's possible you're overreacting to a situation that has you questioning your own and your new partner's intentions. It's likely that your concerns are unfounded if you can discuss the situation maturely. In any case, you have nothing to lose by giving it a go.

Leo: If you tend to talk about the same topics over and over again, the current planetary alignment suggests you branch out and meet new people. In such a case, you can meet someone who makes you want to express your admiration for their good looks and laid-back demeanour. Use your conversation skills to impress others. This will help you to move ahead on your love life.

Virgo: Not only is it difficult for you to articulate your emotions, but you might not even be sure of them. You could give it a go, but given your natural lack of subtlety, you could just make things worse. It's best to wait until you have an explanation before responding to the pressure from your potential sweetheart to provide a reason or reaction.

Libra: You need to accept the fact that falling in love will completely alter your life. You and your new lover should take a short trip together. Developing a deeper mutual understanding like this has the potential to enrich your relationship and bring you closer together. Having a romantic confidant also makes it easier to talk about how you feel. Therefore, your romantic life will improve.

Scorpio: Today, wonder and enchantment will enter your connection at a new level. You'll be able to talk about your feelings for each other and breathe new life into your relationship simply by being in each other's company. If you and your partner are having trouble connecting, work on building trust and maturity as a couple and find new ways to express your love for one another.

Sagittarius: Your tolerance can be challenged by your companion today. You need to maintain your composure today so that you don't say something to your sweetheart that you'll come to regret. If you're going to say something or start an argument, give it some serious thought. Do your best to avoid getting into any sort of disagreement with your partner, no matter how much you may dislike some aspects of them.

Capricorn: You and your special someone will be on the same frequency today. Your relationship would be one of peace and equilibrium. Excitement, optimism, and love will flow freely into your relationship if you and your significant decide to let go of your respective worries. Do something exciting that both of you will appreciate in order to spend quality time with each other.

Aquarius: Do not let yourself get swept off your feet too easily. Making judgments about your significant other based only on your emotions and fantasies might be a recipe for catastrophe. When this happens, you lose self-control and make rash choices that you'll come to deeply regret. So, today is a day to be extremely cautious about who you let into your heart, especially if they flirt with you.

Pisces: Your natural inclination is toward peace and tranquilly, but the stars are aligning in a way that compels you to speak your mind rather than take anything personally. It's possible that the person you have romantic feelings for is pressuring you to do something against your will. You're feeling bitter because of this, which is understandable. It's up to you to be honest with them about how you really feel.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779