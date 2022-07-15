Love and Relationship Horoscope for July 15, 2022

Aries: While it may be tempting to indulge in your love fantasies today, you may find it more difficult than you expect to relax and let go. Your desire to unwind may be overridden by an obsessive need to scrutinise every aspect of your love life. You may feel compelled to dwell on the specifics of a prior or existing relationship, even though that's not your preferred mental state right now.

Taurus: Today, you must be flexible and adaptable. It's possible that you and your partner don't have the same romantic ideals. Even if your partner wants to step it up and try something new, it may not be what you have in mind. If they're adamant about sticking to their guns, it could be difficult to convince them otherwise. Give each other space and work it out.

Gemini: You need to build a consensus with your partner today. It's possible that you have a persistent need for exploration, but you need to think about your significant other first. In your rush to leave, you may be unable to think rationally because of your lack of perspective. To avoid restraining yourself, it's important to listen to the other person's side of the story.

Cancer: It's possible that balancing your need for independence with the give-and-take nature of an intimate connection will demand consistent effort throughout. You don't have to compromise your individuality in order to maintain a tight connection, but you should think about the priorities you have going forward. This aspect will be more highlighted today when it comes to romance.

Leo: Often, it's better to look within for happiness than to look outside for it. There is a plethora of options for experiencing love without being in a committed relationship. You don't have to adhere to any preconceived notions of what love should look like in order to discover new methods of loving. Taking yourself out to do activities you enjoy could be a good idea.

Virgo: This day is all about you and your feelings of love and romance. Make plans to go on a romantic vacation with your partner right now and let love blossom. You'd rather to put your feet up and let your imagination run wild. Don't stress about what you haven't done or what you need to do in the future. Those things can wait till you get back to work and can focus.

Libra: As far as reality goes, romantic fantasies can only get you so far. Today, what you require are deeds that demonstrate whether or not the love is real between the two of you. It could be difficult for you to understand where your relationship stands, and it might even leave you feeling confused. Asking your partner to demonstrate their interest in you could result in further misunderstandings.

Scorpio: Conversation and intimacy are the order of the day. What matters most is that your partner can be reached via phone or text, and that is a wonderful feeling that will lift your spirits. As a whole, the love between the two will deepen today. If you are single and looking for a relationship, give online dating a shot. When it comes to getting a proposal, the odds are really favourable.

Sagittarius: Rediscover the romance in your relationship. Today is the day that you and your partner will have the urge to break free from the confines of your regular routine and experience the present moment fully. Set an expectation with your partner that you'll get back together and relive the romanticism of your younger years. You can organise a movie night, a trip, or even a vacation.

Capricorn: There is a hint of romance in the air today, but it is one that is not overpowering. If you are going out on a date with a new person, this setting is ideal for getting to know the other person better and establishing a deeper connection. The conversation will touch on many other topics, and before you know it, you will realise that the time has flown by much too quickly.

Aquarius: There isn't necessarily a correlation between how you see yourself and how other people see you. It can be of great use to seek a reliable friend or family member for feedback regarding areas of your life in which you could use some improvement. Your significant other may have some encouraging comments or suggestions for you which will make you a better person.

Pisces: You're likely to feel vulnerable today as a result of your partner's lack of interest in spending time with you. It is not necessary for you to experience feelings of loneliness simply because they are busy. If you want to figure out whether or not you should continue being in this particular relationship at this point in your life, it might be useful to take some time for yourself and introspect.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779