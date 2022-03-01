Love and Relationship Horoscope for March 1, 2022

Aries: There will be an element of caution in your mind today. You will be thinking very carefully about your current relationship and how you feel about your loved one. It will take you some time to figure this out and there is nothing wrong in that. Take your time. Singles should not delay taking firm action to know their love interest better.

Taurus: Stars encourage you to reveal whatever is going on in your mind without restraining yourself. Let your passion be visible in your love life and your loved one will be pleasantly astonished to see a different you. Do those little things which you normally find unusual and enjoy the experience. Singles need to get back to their cheerful ways.

Gemini: It is a great day for romance as you will be full of positive thoughts and a new-found energy. From the start of the day, you will be motivated to put on your social hat, go out and meet your loved one. You will draw closer to each other during the day and the bond will get deeper. Make the most of this beautiful time.

Cancer: This is a favourable time to explore some new exciting possibilities with your loved one. Bring some adventure into your life and plan a trip together. Bonding together while playing some sport is also a great way to keep the spark flying in the relationship. Singles should curb their expectation and move ahead with an open mind.

Leo: The stars encourage you today to participate in get-togethers with your loved ones. It is not the time to confine yourself to your small little world, but focus on what is happening around you. If you are looking for romance then take the risk of meeting some new people without being judgemental. You will eventually meet the right one.

Virgo: You will feel strongly connected to your life goals today. You will be conscious of your current situation in life and where you aspire to reach in future. Make a note of this and share this with those whom you love. If committed then you will get the support of your loved one. Singles should meet up with friends and take their suggestions.

Libra: Keep things light and uncomplicated today. Believe that the world is your stage and feel free to act out the role that resonates with your true self. Let your loved ones know how you feel about things that matter to you. No wonder, you will attract other’s attention and they wouldn’t want to miss being part of your life. Own your presence.

Scorpio: You will feel the urge to connect with your passion today. If you have been thinking about someone whom you find attractive then you will be tempted to approach them and form a connection. Those committed should set up romantic evening with their love partner or go to a play together. This will help unearth some new dimensions about yourself.

Sagittarius: You will be in a state of trans as you will be quite content with what you have at present. You feel strongly about someone which makes you feel joyful about everything around you. It will bring out the most positive traits of your personality which you never thought existed. Keep the wits about you and cherish this moment.

Capricorn: It might be a good idea to use insights from the past in a productive way. They will inspire you to put your best foot forward in your current relationship. While you will be wary of your shortcomings, but you surely are a wise person now and won’t repeat the same mistakes. Singles should not stay fixated and experiment with their love life.

Aquarius: It is time that you invested in yourself and took care of your own feelings and emotions. Loving yourself will work wonders at this stage considering that you have not been able to find someone understanding and trustworthy of your love. Those committed need to trust their partner and support them to achieve their goals.

Pisces: You will be inclined to focus more on work-related matters to stay motivated. A recent spat with your loved one may have shaken you up and you will prefer to give space to each other for some time. Those committed can find their current routine too demanding for comfort and will expect their partner to support them in finding a balance.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779