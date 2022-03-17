Love and Relationship Horoscope for March 17, 2022

Aries: Getting closer to an intriguing person is something the stars encourage you to do. Even if others are intrigued, you'll win because of your kind and loving nature. You'll be OK as long as you let the object of your adoration make the final decision. The only thing you need to do is not try too hard and don’t assert yourself.

Taurus: You'll be able to see the bigger picture if you can see why certain things keep happening. If you can put a specific concern in perspective and trace its origins back to your own feelings, you'll be able to contribute effectively to this relationship. Begin to put this new information to use and you will surely see an improvement.

Gemini: In love and romance, you tend to have a strong feeling of whether or not a person is a good match for you based on your first impression of them. It's possible that you'll make a bad choice and end up with someone who's entirely unsuited for you. Nonetheless, you may come away with a valuable lesson in the process.

Cancer: For you, it is a day to remember. People you care about, like a significant other or a close friend, will show you warmth and compassion. To find love, today is a good time to meet someone new or go out on the town. Art galleries and museums are a good place to meet others who share your interests.

Leo: In terms of love and passion, you may have to adjust your idealistic view a bit. Lately you may have been too engrossed in the fantasy element of love, and you may not have taken into account what it truly takes to keep things going in the long run. Focus on and pay greater attention to your and your partner’s feelings.

Virgo: You'll be more successful in love if you have a clear vision of what you want. You should also write down the steps necessary to get there so that you have a roadmap. After all, it's your life and you get to decide where you want to go. Look at your current situation and what it means for the future of your partnership.

Libra: Love and connection will be high on your priority list today. Things in your personal life might get a little interesting for you. Your bonding with someone might be quite strong. You and your mate may enjoy a greater degree of passion together. There could be a constructive discussion about the future which will end on a positive note.

Scorpio: You'll be ecstatic when love comes your way. Someone known to you is likely to get closer and your relationship is likely to take a serious turn on this day. It is in your best interest to keep your relationship from becoming tainted by feelings of ambiguity. Be on the lookout for this and avoid letting it interfere with your mutual bonding.

Sagittarius: Today is a lovely day to spend with your significant other. You will feel completely in sync with the person you care about, which is a situation you will undoubtedly find pleasing. Do something fun together that you both enjoy doing since these activities will aid in the formation of a long-lasting connection and goodwill.

Capricorn: Soak up some of your partner's love and affection by savouring a few precious moments together. This is a particularly sensuous moment for you, so prepare yourself for an intensely sensual day. As time goes on, you'll want to spend more time with your partner away from the stresses of your regular life.

Aquarius: Your significant other will appreciate you if you share your feelings with them. During this time of interpersonal concord, you may look forward to receiving affection from your loved one. Singles should focus on enhancing their greatest qualities as they will definitely be noticed by those near to them. Get in shape for the big show!

Pisces: It doesn't matter if you have to talk on the phone for a few minutes today to feel connected to your partner, even if it's only to say "I love you." Try to spend a few precious moments with your loved one, away from the gaze of your near and dear ones, to recharge your batteries. You will cherish these moments.

