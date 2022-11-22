Love and Relationship Horoscope for November 22, 2022

Aries: Today is a great day to take stock of your relationship and see if any adjustments need to be made. Reviewing the big picture is a good idea even if you're generally happy with the status quo. Modifying even the smallest details might have a positive effect on the whole situation. There is no ceiling on how much love you can give or how eloquently you can express your affection for others.

Taurus: Alliances that aren't functioning properly might undergo sudden and unexpected shifts. There may have been a subtle build-up of tension over the past few months, and things may now be about to boil over. Time to take a deep sigh and make some tough choices. As a result, you may feel a sense of relief and freedom from a stress you never should have had to bear in the first place.

Gemini: Although it may seem counterintuitive to plan romantic activities, overthinking it allows room for mistake and prevents building up of any sort of consistency in relationship. If you and your partner are hoping to spend more quality time together, it's time to start thinking about what kinds of things you could do. Create a sense of desire in your lover by your enthusiasm and affection.

Cancer: It may seem challenging to define love in today’s fast-changing environment. You may long for intimate, one-on-one time with a partner, but you're too busy juggling the demands of your friends, family, and co-workers to pay attention to your own desires. This may cause you to feel unsettled. Keep your cool and remember that you have limited time, hence sort out your priorities.

Leo: Trust is crucial to the success of every relationship, and loyalty is essential. It's easy to see if a person is capable of returning your positive vibes and providing the same level of support. In the context of dating, this might entail meeting someone who piques your interest. This can indicate taking your long-term relationship to the next level by strengthening the existing bonds.

Virgo: There's a buzz of anticipation in the air today. Doing something completely out of the ordinary together may be refreshing and rejuvenating for you and your companion. Examine all your options, but especially those that provide risky initiatives. After going through something so extraordinary together, you'll likely learn to value each other in a whole new way.

Libra: You are the only person who can influence your romantic possibilities. If you want your relationship to develop in the way that you want it to, you are going to have to put some work into it. Someone who is in a relationship with you could characterise you as authoritative, but not as demanding. Instead of relying for a partner to offer the assurance, take the initiative to provide it yourself.

Scorpio: If you've been burned your hands in love in the past, it is making you think twice before moving ahead with respect to your current love prospects. You have a clear goal in mind and are prepared to work towards it. Even so, you could have some doubts about the long-term viability of your partnership. Sometimes love involves a leap of faith and a little bit of risk, even if you can't always control the outcome.

Sagittarius: If you're feeling resentful about your partner or the state of your relationship, now is the moment to say so and identify its root cause. If you have been keeping quiet about concerns you've had about your partner's actions for a while, it's time to speak up. In order to determine if your concerns are justified, you must deal head-on with this matter.

Capricorn: Self-love might be the solution you need to mend the wounds that your relationship has opened up. It's possible that your expectations for a romantic relationship now are at odds with the ideals you were raised with. Since then, your self-assurance has probably recovered greatly. Don't allow your past insecurities prevent you from developing new, meaningful relationships.

Aquarius: Your partner may appear intent on starting an argument on every small issue today. In particular, this will be true if they have been experiencing stress. They probably simply need somewhere to channel that energy. Spending time with your partner in outdoor locations, where they can take out their frustrations, is a win-win situation.

Pisces: Your love life may hit a wall or feel too much like work. Limitations on your romantic options are possible. If you choose to see this experience as a learning opportunity, you won't need to worry too much about it. Introspect if there is anything you're missing to make a U-turn. This may serve as a welcome alarm clock. Perhaps you feel that there has to be a healthy barrier established.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

