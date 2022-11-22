Taurus Horoscope Today, November 22, 2022: Good news awaits you

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

You are an artistic individual who focuses on the abstract form of living. You carry a shade of inspiration for every soul to experience. Your mind lives in the current situation and understands the importance of a liberal mind. People love to near or around you. Daily Astrological Prediction says, being a head strong person, your energy barely gets tamed. Your courageous ideologies are here to carry you to the long ways. Caring about people and understanding their pain has gained you a considerable number of supporters. One of the most desired items will find your way. You don’t need to purchase it but will be offered by someone dear to you. You will be feeling exceptionally powerful today. Your body and mind will be filled with enthusiasm and power. You are capable of doing great things today. Avoid buying any property. Offer a token of appreciation for your family members.

Taurus Health Today

You will be feeling exceptionally strong today. Your physical strength will be levitated to a greater extent. Some physical activity will give you sheer satisfaction.

Taurus Finance Today

Your finances are okay but could be better. You could practice some ways to conduct safe spending and future security. Remember that today isn’t all you need your money for. There is a tomorrow and beyond too.

Taurus Profession Today

Good news waits for you at the office today. The kind of behaviour you will receive from your fellow colleagues will make you feel special. You could definitely initiate a brunch with your fellow mates.

Taurus Family Today

We are all unique individuals and it is likely for us to acquire a different set of thoughts. Your way of interpreting any given matter doesn’t need to match with your family members. Try not to make these differences turn into a problem.

Taurus Romance Today

A marriage proposal is around the corner. Your life is about to ring the bells of love and union very soon. This person could be a friend of someone you already know.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

