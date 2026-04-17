Love Horoscope Today for April 17, 2026: A light and happy energy surrounds the love life of one zodiac sign

You may finally move away from tension or misunderstandings. This is a good time to let go of ego battles and choose peace. Not every issue needs resolution—some need distance. Emotional maturity will help you protect your connection rather than damage it.
Crystal Advice: Use Howlite to calm emotional reactions and promote peaceful communication. It helps you release tension.
You may think about where your relationship is heading. This is a good time to evaluate long-term potential rather than focusing only on the present. Clarity will come when you allow yourself to think beyond immediate emotions.
Crystal Advice: Use Citrine to attract clarity and positive relationship growth. It supports forward movement.
You may feel the need to step back and understand your emotions. This is not a time for impulsive decisions in love. Clarity will come when you give yourself space instead of seeking external validation.
Crystal Advice: Use Amethyst to enhance inner clarity and emotional understanding. It supports reflection.
You may feel more intuitive and emotionally connected. This is a good time to nurture your relationship through understanding and empathy. Balance sensitivity with clear boundaries to avoid emotional overwhelm.
Crystal Advice: Use Moonstone to enhance intuition and emotional awareness. It supports deep connection.
A transformation is taking place in your love life. You may need to release a pattern, expectation, or connection that no longer serves you. Letting go will bring emotional clarity and space for something better.
Crystal Advice: Use Black Tourmaline to release emotional heaviness and protect your energy.
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India.
She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space.
Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations.
Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path.
You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More