Makar Sankranti 2024 predictions: How the Sun's transit in Capricorn will impact all zodiac sign

Makar Sankranti in 2024, which will occur on January 15 in the leap year, is significant as the sun transits to Capricorn. According to astrological predictions, let us unveil how this shift will influence all the 12 zodiac signs, from Aries to Pisces, during this auspicious time of the Hindu festival. Let us unveil how the Sun's transit in Capricorn will influence all the 12 zodiac signs, from Aries to Pisces, during this auspicious time of the Hindu festival.(Freepik)

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

During Makar Sankranti, you might want recognition at work. But be cautious because wanting this too much might cause problems with your bosses. And if you're married, there could be some difficulties with your mother-in-law. Also, your job path might feel a bit confusing, so Aries people need to be careful and think things through during this time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Focusing on obedience and discipline for success is recommended during the Sun transits in Capricorn. There's a chance that some might start a long journey, possibly even moving to another country. Keep an eye on relationships with fathers, as there might be some strains, and paying attention to their health is essential.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Partnership businesses might see unexpected success during this time. It's crucial to pay attention to health matters, as unforeseen injuries could be possible, so be cautious. There's a possibility of gaining from inheritances, and if you're involved in research or astrology, discoveries may come your way during this period.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Romantic relationships might encounter disagreements on this day. Paying attention to your spouse's health is essential, as it could lead to problems in business partnerships because of contract issues. It's a good idea to be responsible in both your personal and professional life during the time of Makar Sankranti.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The planetary positions indicate that career opportunities may brighten, opening doors to new opportunities with more responsibilities. While there might be some minor health concerns, the recovery is expected to be quick. Sticking to a routine and maintaining physical workouts during this period is recommended for Leo zodiac signs.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The desire to explore new knowledge may arise during Makar Sankranti for the people who fall under this Virgo sign. However, it's important to be cautious when dealing with the stock market to avoid possible losses. Children might experience health issues, and they may need support. There could also be some turbulence in relationships during this period.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

According to astrological predictions, Makar Sankranti may bring feelings of dissatisfaction in their emotional lives. It's advised to be cautious about investments related to land matters. Concerns about the mother's health might arise, and unexpected changes in the career front are likely to occur on this day.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

People who fall under the seventh sign on the zodiac list might have to deal with unexpected travels, whether personal or work-related. It's important to be extra careful when reading and signing documents. Transparent communication becomes crucial, especially in maintaining good relationships with younger siblings.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius can anticipate materialistic gains during this Makar Sankranti period, with unexpected money coming their way. Taking extra care of health, particularly guarding against eye or throat infections, is important. It's advised to avoid unnecessary arguments and choose words wisely during this time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

For Capricorn, internal contradictions in their personality might come to the surface during Makar Sankranti. This could lead to confusion and potential disturbances in their personal life. Navigating through this period with a careful approach becomes crucial for them.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius might face disruptions in mental peace and sleep patterns during Makar Sankranti. Some may take on professional commitments abroad, so it's important to be cautious against eye-related ailments. Engaging in philanthropy or charitable activities is encouraged during this period.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisceans are likely to receive financial gains during this auspicious time of the Hindu festival. However, be prepared for potential differences with elder siblings. It's advisable to be cautious and not blindly trust others, as an old friend may betray your trust. Children in the family may pursue higher studies, and an increase in income is on the horizon for this zodiac sign.