Mars’ 75-day retrogression in Gemini-Taurus: How zodiac signs will be impacted

Mars will go retrograde in Gemini on October 30. Seventy-five days from now, on January 13, 2023, it will become progressive. It's worth noting that Mars won't return to Gemini until March 13, 2023, after having transited back to Taurus on November 13. Let us find out what this brief Mars excursion to Gemini and subsequent return to Taurus means for different zodiac signs.

Aries: Modify how you've been expressing the truth. Arguments with others, especially close friends and siblings, may resurface. Find your way back to the issues you care about. Stay out of other people's battles. The financial sector may be fraught with peril, so be prepared to confront your share of difficulties in the workplace. Stress from your job might affect your mental health. Self-efforts will bring financial rewards.

Taurus: Rectify your spending patterns and get your financial house in order. Also, be mindful of how you come across in conversations; you could accidentally seem nasty. Disagreement amongst relatives is possible. Your tendency toward possessiveness and harsh language might be damaging to your romantic relationships. The opportunities to make money while overseas are particularly strong during this time frame.

Gemini: You may be presented with opportunities to express yourself in your field of work. You will remain assertive which will work well to execute your plans. Your extraordinary aggression and ego might cause disputes with others, especially in your marriage, so try to control them. Your partner may be experiencing physical distress, so be mindful of their well-being. Your financial position will surely receive an uplift.

Cancer: This is a period of introspection and self-care. This position of Mars can throw your budget off track, hence adequate financial management is necessary. Some visits to the hospital cannot be overruled, so be cautious with respect to your health. Those working abroad or in export-import business will receive handsome returns. A long-travel is advisable at this juncture. Your children may find success in foreign land at this time.

Leo: Now is a fantastic time to achieve financial success. Numerous opportunities will result in cash advantage for you. It's possible that your plans to get a vehicle or a house may be realised. While this is a good thing, you should not let your newfound bravery and valour lead to arrogance and a subsequent slew of difficulties. It's time to get everyone on the same track if a miscommunication is causing you emotional distress.

Virgo: As your workload increases, so will your dedication to your job. Perhaps the persona you're presenting to the world no longer accurately reflects the real you. You'll be better prepared to reinvent yourself professionally if you take some time to rediscover who you are. Safeguard your mother's health and your connection with her. If students put in the time and effort, they will have a shot at doing well in competitive exams.

Libra: Now you're giving some serious consideration to what drives you to pursue knowledge and welcome the unknown. Give up trying to change the world; the best you can do is to accept it as it is. Those of you who have been waiting a long time to find the one you want to spend the rest of your life with may now make it official. You may encounter roadblocks and delays in your professional endeavours. A job change is on the cards.

Scorpio: This is a time that may prove to be difficult. It's important to know your own limits when it comes to exposing yourself emotionally and when it's time to draw a line. You shouldn't put your faith in anything that hasn't earned it. There may be a holdup in getting some work done at the office. Possibilities await those who can wait and remain adaptable. You should take care of your health since you might sustain a minor injury.

Sagittarius: Pay close attention to your connections, as Mars's intense energy may spark arguments seemingly out of nowhere. It's time to get to the bottom of things if there are still residual disagreements between you and a significant other. Reconsider your stance on conflict and the methods you use to resolve it. The business community can expect to see a time of expansion as new ideas are implemented.

Capricorn: Something about your routine may no longer be serving you, therefore it may be time to dismantle it and rebuild it. You must strike a balance between your work for others and your work for yourself. Go over your apprehension and get back to the regular, healthy routine your body has been asking for. Professionals in the workforce may notice alterations in the workplace, but an appraisal seems to be on the cards.

Aquarius: Try re-framing the situation in a new way. Find happiness in unexpected places; do not be afraid to try something new. If you let your imagination go wild, you'll discover an abundance of fun and satisfaction. Singles may breathe a sigh of relief because love is in the air and a fresh start is right around the corner. Those who have jobs will find this time to be stimulating, full of opportunities to expand their knowledge.

Pisces: Purge your thoughts and feelings of the gloom and doom that has been weighing them down. You should rethink what it means to be happy and how you may get there. Let go of your safety net; the intensity of Mars’ energy will force you to come out of hiding and settle this in the open. Make some adjustments to the interior design of your home or purchase some property. It is imperative, though, that you prioritise your mother's health.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779