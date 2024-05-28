 May 27- June 2, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs that are likely to be lucky in love by this weekend | Astrology - Hindustan Times
May 27- June 2, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs that are likely to be lucky in love by this weekend

BySoumi Pyne
May 28, 2024 10:06 PM IST

Chinese Horoscope from May 27- June 2, 2024: Find out why these five Chinese zodiac signs will be lucky in love this week.

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Your love and luck this week are all about authenticity and confidence. If you're single, stay true to yourself and don't let anyone discourage you. Trust that destiny is leading you to the right person. If you're in a relationship, focus on strengthening your bond for the long haul. Luck is on your side if you dream big together.

5 Chinese zodiac signs will likely receive luck in love this week from May 27- June 2, 2024.(Pexels)
5 Chinese zodiac signs will likely receive luck in love this week from May 27- June 2, 2024.(Pexels)

Horse(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Listen to your heart and let go of past ties that block your path to love. If single, broaden your horizons and trust in the process. If in a relationship, prioritize self-care and balance your needs with your partner's. Healthy relationships thrive when both partners support each other.

Also Read: Weekly Chinese Horoscope from May 27- June 2, 2024

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

In matters of love, know your worth and stay true to yourself. Whether single or in a relationship, trust destiny's guidance and don't let doubts cloud your mind. Focus on healthy relationships and steer clear of toxic influences. Ground yourself with Black Tourmaline for protection if needed.

Pig(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Embrace your hidden talents and trust the process of love. Stay open to new friendships, as they may lead you to your true love. In relationships, make time for both your partner and friends to deepen your connection. Trust that luck is working behind the scenes, unfolding as it should.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Elders or authority figures may play a role in your love life this week. If single, socialize more and learn from the experiences of those around you. In relationships, avoid carrying all the burdens alone and trust your partner to share them. Let your luck show you the deeper facets of love and strengthen your bond.

