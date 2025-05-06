May 4-10, 2025: 3 Chinese signs will be lucky this week

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) This week, your luck comes from meeting the right people. New friends you make now could stay in your life for a long time and be very helpful. You are known for being loyal, and that’s your strength. So, once you start something, stay focused and don’t give up, even if things get tough. Read your lucky horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign. (Representative Image).(Freepik)

Use your energy to plant seeds for success, especially in money matters. Be smart with your spending and saving.

Try to spend time with people you enjoy. Real-life connections will bring more luck than online ones. So, step out, attend events, and talk to people face-to-face. Your luckiest day this week is May 8.

Love and romance may take a backseat this week. Instead, put your energy into your career. If you’re due for a raise or review at work, take it seriously. Be prepared. Know what you want to say and show how you’ve been helping at work.

This week, your luck comes from being able to turn anything into success—if you focus on it. So, set your priorities straight. Make a list of what you need to get things done, especially at home or in your projects.

If you have meetings or plans, ask lots of questions ahead of time. Try to be prepared and stay a few steps ahead.

Be careful with your time this week. Use the hours when your mind feels sharpest to do important tasks. Avoid distractions like scrolling on your phone. Instead, plan your talks with friends to stay on track.

The energy is building up before May 9, which is your blessing day. The Full Flower Moon is helping your efforts pay off, so stay focused and use your time wisely.

ou’re one of the luckiest signs this week, Dog. The reason? You attract good friends easily, and your energy is strong. Even without doing much, you may see things working out well for you.

Your luckiest day is May 10. Being open to others will bring great opportunities. You might spend time with someone special, get helpful advice, or connect with people who support your goals. Their support can open doors for you.

However, early in the week, especially Tuesday and Wednesday, be careful. The fire element is strong, which can make you more vulnerable. Update your passwords, protect your personal information, and be mindful online.

The rest of the week looks brighter.