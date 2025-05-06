Menu Explore
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
5 zodiac signs with professional luck based on their tarot readings for this week

By Soumi Pyne
May 06, 2025 05:10 PM IST

This week, your tarot readings suggest the universe is rooting for your professional growth.

In the first week of May, from May 4-10, 2025, tarot cards may show favourable results for certain zodiac signs. Let's explore if your sign is on the lucky list as predicted by astrologer Manisha Koushik.

Read about 5 zodiac signs with professional from May 4-10, 2025
Read about 5 zodiac signs with professional from May 4-10, 2025

Also Read Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for May 4-10, 2025

Aries:

“Collaborative projects at work may gain traction, opening doors to future growth”, predicts Manisha.

Your collaborative spirit will be rewarded as projects involving others begin to gather momentum. By communicating your ideas clearly and supporting your peers, you’re likely to uncover exciting prospects that could pave the way for long-term success.

Taurus:

“Workplace scenarios may demand minor adjustments, and being flexible will work in your favour”.

Your ability to adapt could be your secret weapon this week. While everything may not go exactly as planned, small shifts in your schedule, mindset, or communication style can make a world of difference. Instead of resisting changes, allow yourself to flow with them.

Virgo:

“Career breakthroughs are likely, with long-awaited goals finally coming within reach”.

Virgo natives may feel like the fog is finally lifting when it comes to their career aspirations. Whether you’ve been working toward a promotion, a new job opportunity, or the completion of a major project, signs now point toward tangible progress. Your hard work and persistence haven’t gone unnoticed, and this week may bring you closer to achieving milestones that once felt out of reach.

Scorpio:

Manisha says, “At work, your consistent efforts may finally get recognized”.

For Scorpios, the slow and steady pace you’ve been keeping is about to pay off. The recognition you deserve , whether in the form of praise, a promotion, or increased responsibilities — is within reach this week. Don’t be surprised if someone in a position of authority takes note of your dedication and reliability. This is a time to stand tall and own your value without hesitation.

Pisces:

“Passion-driven projects or creative work can shine, drawing appreciation for your talents”.

Pisces, your intuitive and imaginative nature finds the perfect outlet this week. Whether you’re involved in artistic endeavors, writing, design, or simply pouring heart into a project you care about, your passion is set to draw admiration. You may receive compliments or unexpected support that boosts your confidence.

This week, your tarot readings suggest the universe is rooting for your professional growth. To read the insights for each zodiac sign for this week by Manisha Kaushik, click here.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Follow Us On