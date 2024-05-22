May's Full Flower Moon 2024 predictions for each zodiac sign

The Full Moon will reach its peak illumination in the United States on Thursday, May 23, at 9:53 a.m. EST, according to NASA. The Moon will appear full for approximately three days around this period, from Tuesday night through early Friday evening. The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon, is seen behind the Lomonosov Moscow State University in Moscow, Russia May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov (REUTERS)

Why is May's Full Moon a Flower Moon?

Some northern Native American tribes referred to the May full moon as the "Budding Moon" or "Leaf Budding Moon" to celebrate the new blooms of spring. Others called it the "Planting Moon" because it signalled the time to plant seeds for the upcoming farming season.

Full Moon May 2024 predictions for each zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Get ready for a new adventure, Aries! You might feel excited to change your routine and try new things. Some of you may choose to focus on long-distance travel or international business. You could find new growth opportunities if you're in the media or want to be.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time to evaluate your relationships, Taurus! If you feel unfulfilled, you might speak up or decide to part ways. Financial matters could also see a change, possibly bringing a bonus, venture capital, new credit line, inheritance, or settlement.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Reality is setting in, Gemini! You will be facing the truth in a significant partnership. This could bring you closer together or make you decide it's time to part ways, hopefully on good terms.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Get ready for a productive month, Cancer! You may find yourself busier than ever with many projects and personal responsibilities. If you're looking for work, this time could bring your resume to the top, so start applying!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Embrace the laughter and love around you, Leo. Whether you're single or in a relationship, romance and dating could be especially enjoyable now. If you want to meet someone new, try a dating app, socialize with friends, or ask someone out.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Stability and security are your main focus, Virgo. You might be reflecting on your past, heritage, and traditions. An important change could also occur in your home, family, or domestic life.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Get ready for a fast-paced life, Libra! You'll likely feel curious, social, and eager to leave your comfort zone. This could involve intellectual pursuits like writing, speaking, or advertising.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Take a closer look at your finances, Scorpio. Money will be a major focus as you plan for the future. You might see opportunities for a raise, a new job offer, or a side hustle.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

The power is in your hands, Sagittarius! You'll feel like all eyes are on you. An important personal or professional goal you've been working toward for a long time could now be within reach.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Sit back and relax, Capricorn. You may feel the need to rest, recharge, and recuperate. Pushing too hard now could burn you out, so take time to meditate, nap, and heal.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Get out and mingle, Aquarius! This is a great time to join groups, volunteer, or engage with causes you believe in. There's also plenty of fun to be had.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your professional life is levelling up, Pisces! You might receive praise, success, or recognition for work you've done for a long time. A new job offer, promotion, or award could fill you with pride.