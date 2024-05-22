Vaishakha Purnima 2024: Dos and don'ts to follow on this auspicious day of Buddha Purnima
Vaishakha Purnima 2024: From avoiding meat and spicy food to remembering the preaching of Gautam Buddha, here are a few dos and don'ts to follow.
Vaishakha Purnima 2024: The auspicious time of the year is here. Every year, Vaishakha Purnima is observed with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Vaishakha Purnima is considered the second Purnima in the year according to the Hindu lunar calendar. Vaishakha Purnima comes right after Narasimha Jayanti. One of the main reasons why Vaishakha Purnima is considered extremely auspicious is because Buddha Purnima falls on the same day. It is believed that Buddha Purnima is the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha. According to legend, on this auspicious day Siddhartha Gautam attained enlightenment under the auspicious Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya. He attained enlightenment after a long and deep meditation to seek the meaning of life and the root of all sufferings.
Lord Satyanarayan is also worshipped on this day. Lord Satyanarayan is considered a benevolent avatar of Lord Vishnu. On this day, devotees of Lord Vishnu worship the idol of the lord, and observe Satyanarayan Vrat. Followers of Buddhism celebrate the day with processions and reminders about the life lessons of Gautam Buddha. Vaishakha Purnima will be observed on May 23 this year. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few dos and don'ts to follow.
Dos and don'ts to follow on Vaishakha Purnima:
- Devotees of Lord Vishnu and followers of Buddhism must wake up early on this day and start the day with a holy bath. Then they should wear white clothes.
- Devotees of Lord Vishnu should place the idol of the god on an altar and start the puja preparations by offering sweets, flowers and fruits.
- It is believed that a woman named Sujata offered kheer to Gautam Buddha. Hence. On this day, kheer is prepared at home and offered to the idol of Gautam Buddha.
- Meat or spicy food items should be avoided at all costs on this day. Devotees are advised to opt for Satvik food items.
- We must practice and preach non-violence. We should not think or utter things that can harm or offend others.
- We should remind everyone of the teachings of Gautam Buddha and try to follow the path shown by him.
