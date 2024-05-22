Vaishakha Purnima 2024: Dos and don'ts to follow on this auspicious day of Buddha Purnima

Vaishakha Purnima 2024: The auspicious time of the year is here. Every year, Vaishakha Purnima is observed with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Vaishakha Purnima is considered the second Purnima in the year according to the Hindu lunar calendar. Vaishakha Purnima comes right after Narasimha Jayanti. One of the main reasons why Vaishakha Purnima is considered extremely auspicious is because Buddha Purnima falls on the same day. It is believed that Buddha Purnima is the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha. According to legend, on this auspicious day Siddhartha Gautam attained enlightenment under the auspicious Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya. He attained enlightenment after a long and deep meditation to seek the meaning of life and the root of all sufferings. Vaishakha Purnima will be observed on May 23 this year.(HT Photo)

Lord Satyanarayan is also worshipped on this day. Lord Satyanarayan is considered a benevolent avatar of Lord Vishnu. On this day, devotees of Lord Vishnu worship the idol of the lord, and observe Satyanarayan Vrat. Followers of Buddhism celebrate the day with processions and reminders about the life lessons of Gautam Buddha. Vaishakha Purnima will be observed on May 23 this year. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few dos and don'ts to follow.

Dos and don'ts to follow on Vaishakha Purnima: