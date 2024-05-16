 Vaishakha Purnima 2024: Date, rituals, significance and all that you need to know - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Vaishakha Purnima 2024: Date, rituals, significance and all that you need to know

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
May 16, 2024 06:10 PM IST

Vaishakha Purnima 2024: From date to rituals, here's all that you need to know about this auspicious day.

Vaishakha Purnima 2024: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Vaishakha Purnima is celebrated with a whole lot of dedication and devotion by the Hindu community across the country. People worship the Moon God and Lord Vishnu during this time of the year. Several other observances take place on the same day which make the day extremely auspicious. Besides worshipping the Moon God and Lord Vishnu, people also observe Satyanarayan Vrat and Buddha Purnima on this day. As we gear up to celebrate the auspicious day, here are a few things that we should keep in mind.

This year, Vaishakha Purnima falls on May 23.(Unsplash)
Date:

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Vaishakha Purnima is the second Purnima of the year, observed after Narasimha Jayanti. This year, Vaishakha Purnima falls on May 23. According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi will begin at 6:47 PM On May 22 and will end at 7:22 PM on May 23.

Rituals:

On this auspicious day, people offer their prayers to the idol of Lord Vishnu and keep fast from the morning. This vrat is also known as Satyanarayan Vrat. People also worship the Moon God on this day and offer sweets, flowers and water to the Mood God. Vaishakha Purnima is observed as Buddha Purnima – the birth anniversary of Siddhartha Gautam, later known as Gautam Buddha.

Significance:

It is believed that on the auspicious day of Buddha Purnima, Siddhartha Gautam attained enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree in Bodh Gaya. This happened post Siddhartha Gautam's long meditation where he gained understanding about the purpose of human existence and the end of all suffering. Vaishakha Purnima is also observed as Vesak Day, in many parts of the country. Public holidays are declared to honour the life and teachings of Gautam Buddha. Processions and colourful performances highlighting Buddhist principles, customs, traditions and beliefs are showcased on this day.

