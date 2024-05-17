Buddha Purnima 2024: 12 teachings of Gautam Buddha that will change your perspective on life

Buddha Purnima 2024: Buddha Purnima is one of the most auspicious days of the year. Observed with devotion and dedication by the Buddhist community across the world, Buddha Purnima is also referred to as Vaishakha Purnima or Vesak in many parts of the country. With processions and performances, people observe this auspicious day. Buddha Purnima celebrates the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha. On this day, Siddhartha Gautam attained enlightenment under the sacred Bodhi tree of Bodh Gaya. This happened after Siddhartha Gautam did a long meditation to seek answers regarding the meaning of our existence and the root cause of suffering. After the enlightenment, Siddhartha Gautam came to be known as Gautam Buddha. This year, Buddha Purnima is being observed on Thursday, May 23.(Pexels)

ALSO READ: Vaishakha Purnima 2024: Date, rituals, significance and all that you need to know

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

This year, Buddha Purnima is being observed on Thursday, May 23. As we celebrate the special day, we should remember the teachings of Gautam Buddha and the way he showed us to lead a life of peace, non-violence and affection.

Teachings of Gautam Buddha that will change your life:

Nothing is lost in this universe: Gautam Buddha meant that what we do, comes back to us, Hence, we should lead a life of care and love.

Everything changes: Change is the only constant in this world, and we should learn to embrace it.

Live in the present: Buddha urged people to focus on the present instead of dwelling on the past or worrying about the future.

Truth cannot be hidden: He explained that like the sun and the moon, the truth also cannot be hidden from sight.

Think positive: The mind reflects the thoughts – we should feed positive information to the mind to have a positive life.

Do not give up: No matter where we come from and what situation we are in, we should never give up on ourselves.

Walk alone: Sometimes we may not find company when we walk the route of truth. We should keep walking always.

Never use harsh words: The tongue can hurt a person – we should always choose our words carefully.

The body is our asset: Our bodies are our greatest possession. We should treat it with care and love.

Control your anger: Our anger can make us do things that are against our character. We should control it and not let it control us.

Never recall the past: The past is gone, and we should let it go. Instead, we should embrace our present.

Appreciate what we have: We should learn to dwell in happiness and appreciate the life we have.