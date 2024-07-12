Neptune Retrograde 2024: Here's how this astrology event may impact these 4 zodiac signs

What is a Retrograde? When a planet is retrograde, it seems like it's moving backwards in the sky from where we see it on Earth. But this is just how it looks, not how it moves. It's like when you're driving, and a car next to you seems to be going backwards as you pass it. Even though it's just a trick of the eyes, this backward appearance often reflects what we experience during retrogrades. They symbolize a time for thinking about the past, looking inward, and remembering things. Sometimes, they also result in delays or setbacks. A representative image of the planet Neptune.

Neptune retrograde occurs from July 2 to December 7, 2024 staying in its home sign, the water sign Pisces, during this period. Let's delve into its effect on these four zodiac signs.

How does Neptune Retrograde 2024 affect these zodiac signs?

Gemini

As social butterflies, Geminis usually excel in love and friendships, but they might need to be more strategic in their professional lives. It's important to take time to understand your professional goals and navigate through any confusion.

Virgo

Perfectionist Virgos should remember that "perfect" love doesn't exist. Romance may feel challenging due to harsh realities in your relationship, but working through these issues can strengthen your bond.

Sagittarius

Known as explorers, Sagittarius signs are also emotionally insightful. Neptune retrograde is a good time to focus on your emotional well-being and seek a spiritual connection to stay grounded.

Pisces

Pisces, the dreamers and empaths of the zodiac, may find it particularly tough during Neptune's retrograde. It's important to address past traumas and wounds to better handle the current challenges.