Some days need warming up. This one feels ready from the start. There is a clean forward pull in it from the morning itself. You may feel more willing to decide, begin, or stop postponing something that has already waited long enough. The day is open, but not loose. It carries enough steadiness underneath the freshness to keep that opening from turning careless. That’s what makes it feel useful. It is not only about movement. It is about movement that can hold. Panchang Today, April 20, 2026: Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat for the day (Pinterest)

Tithi The day begins in Shukla Tritiya and shifts into Chaturthi at 7:27 AM. Tritiya usually carries a naturally auspicious tone. It supports first steps, beginnings, and the sense that something is ready to move. Once Chaturthi begins, the day asks for more involvement. Things can still go forward, but they may need more care than ease.

That is why today works best when you begin with clarity and then stay with what you begin. It is not a day for excitement without direction. It is better for real starts backed by steady effort.

Nakshatra The Moon remains in Rohini through the day, with the next shift coming after midnight. Rohini usually brings warmth, growth, and a more settled emotional tone. It often makes the day feel fertile in a practical sense, too, as if something can take root well when handled sincerely.

This softens the day without making it passive. Even while you are moving, you may not want to move carelessly. You may want a beginning that feels right as well as promising.

Yoga The day runs under Saubhagya Yoga until 4:11 PM, and after that, Shobhana begins. The first half feels naturally supportive. The later part keeps the day graceful, but adds more polish and awareness to whatever you are doing.

Karana Garaja continues until 7:28 AM, after which Vanija carries the day until 5:49 PM, followed by Vishti. Vanija is especially helpful for practical matters, especially anything that needs clear thinking and a steady hand. Once Vishti begins, the evening becomes less ideal for a fresh start and better for continuing what is already underway.

So the day gives its clearer support earlier. By evening, it is wiser to carry forward than to launch.

Sunrise & Sunset Sunrise is at 5:51 AM, and sunset is at 6:48 PM. The day feels broad and usable, with enough room to get something meaningful moving without feeling hurried from the start.

Planetary Transits The Sun remains in Mesha, and the Moon stays in Vrishabha through the day. That combination gives the day both drive and grounding. You may feel ready to act, but not in a chaotic way. There is steadiness underneath the impulse, and that helps.

It is one of those combinations that encourages action, but still asks for substance. So the day works best when sincerity leads, and noise stays out of the way.

Auspicious Muhurat The more supportive windows are Brahma Muhurta from 4:14 AM to 5:02 AM, Abhijit Muhurta from 11:55 AM to 12:46 PM, Vijaya Muhurta from 2:29 PM to 3:21 PM, and Godhuli Muhurta from 6:48 PM to 7:10 PM. Out of these, Abhijit Muhurta feels the cleanest for an important step, a decision, or focused work.

Inauspicious Timings Rahu Kaal falls from 7:31 AM to 9:07 AM. Yamaganda runs from 10:43 AM to 12:20 PM, and Gulika Kaal from 1:56 PM to 3:32 PM. Work can continue, but fresh, important beginnings are better placed outside these windows.

Festivals & Vrat

This date is treated in many calendars as part of the Akshaya Tritiya zone, while others place more emphasis on Varad Chaturthi, Rohini Vrat, and Matangi Jayanti around it. That suits the day well. It carries the feel of a beginning best handled with sincerity rather than display.

Ishita (IshK Aura)

(Vedic Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Occultist, Life Coach, Psychologist)

Email: healingwithishita@gmail.com

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