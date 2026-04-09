Panchang Today, April 9, 2026: Know today’s Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat

The day begins with a little more movement in it. Not rushed, not restless, but less tangled than the days before. You may still wake up with something on your mind, but the energy is not asking you to sit in it for too long. There is a clearer sense of direction today. The Moon is in Dhanu, and the day opens with Krishna Saptami, which gives the mood a firmer, more forward-leaning feel. Read your Daily Panchang Today for April 9, 2026

You may notice that your attention wants to go somewhere useful. It is easier to think in terms of action, planning, and what needs to be done next. At the same time, the day is not careless. It still asks for awareness, especially in the morning, when a few mixed influences are active together.

Tithi The day remains in Krishna Saptami until 9:19 PM, after which Ashtami begins. Saptami usually carries a more active and purposeful tone than the earlier tithis this week. It supports progress, effort, and moving things along with a bit more confidence.

So this is a better day for getting back into motion. Work that has been pending can move. Tasks that need discipline or follow-through are easier to handle now. It is still wise to think before acting, but the day does not have the same stop-start feel that often comes with heavier corrective tithis. That shift alone can make things feel more manageable.

Nakshatra The Moon stays in Mula Nakshatra until 8:48 AM, then moves into Purva Ashadha. That change matters. Mula tends to go straight to the root of things. It can make the early part of the day feel sharp, exact, and less patient with anything superficial.

Once Purva Ashadha begins, the tone softens a little without becoming vague. There is still strength in the day, but it becomes easier to carry yourself with more openness and less inner strain. So the morning may feel more intense, while the rest of the day gradually becomes smoother to work with.

Yoga The day runs under Parigha Yoga until 5:58 PM, and after that Shiva Yoga takes over. Parigha can sometimes make the day feel guarded at first. You may sense that not everything opens easily on the first try. There can be resistance, or simply the feeling that something needs to be handled properly rather than casually.

By evening, the mood becomes steadier. Shiva Yoga brings a quieter kind of support. It is less about pushing and more about settling into the right pace. If the first half of the day feels a bit effortful, the later part is more likely to bring clarity and composure.

Karana The day begins in Vishti Karana until 8:12 AM, then moves into Bava, which continues until 9:19 PM, followed by Balava. Vishti is generally treated with more caution, especially when beginning something important. It can bring friction or unnecessary complications if handled carelessly.

Once Bava begins, the flow improves. Bava is more supportive of regular work, practical handling, and moving through day-to-day matters with less resistance. That is another reason the day feels better after the morning passes.

Sunrise & Sunset Sunrise is at 6:02 AM, and sunset is at 6:43 PM. The daylight is balanced, and the day itself feels more usable than hesitant, especially once the early morning passes.

Planetary Transits Today The larger planetary picture stays quiet, but it still sets the tone in the background. The Sun remains in Meena, while the Moon is in Dhanu. Together, that combination gives the day both feeling and direction. There is emotional depth, yes, but also a stronger desire to move toward clarity instead of sitting in uncertainty.

This is also why the day can feel more purposeful than the last few. It is not loud energy. It is just less stuck. You may feel more ready to make a decision, say what needs to be said, or return to something with a clearer mind. That makes the day useful, provided you do not waste the better parts of it.

Auspicious Muhurat The more supportive windows today are

Brahma Muhurta from 4:32 AM to 5:17 AM, Abhijit Muhurta from 11:58 AM to 12:48 PM, Vijaya Muhurta from 2:30 PM to 3:20 PM, Godhuli Muhurta from 6:42 PM to 7:05 PM, and Ravi Yoga from 6:02 AM to 8:48 AM. Abhijit Muhurta is when you want to buckle down and get things done, or maybe have a crucial conversation. Ravi Yoga, by contrast, offers a sense of calm after the morning's usual hustle and bustle.

Inauspicious Timings The main caution periods are Rahu Kaal from 1:58 PM to 3:33 PM, Yamaganda from 6:02 AM to 7:38 AM, Gulika Kaal from 9:13 AM to 10:48 AM, and Dur Muhurtam from 10:16 AM to 11:07 AM. Work can continue during these times, but if something important can wait, it is better not to begin it here.

Festivals & Vrat The day is marked by Masik Krishna Janmashtami. That adds a spiritual undertone to the day, but not in a loud or festive way. It feels more inward than celebratory. Overall, this is a day for steady movement, better timing, and choosing action with awareness rather than pressure

Ishita (IshK Aura) (Vedic Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Occultist, Life Coach, Psychologist)

Email: healingwithishita@gmail.com

Website: https://madhukotiya.com/

Contact: +91 7011793629