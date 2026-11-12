Panchang Today, November 12, 2026: Shukla Tritiya under Jyeshtha Nakshatra
Panchang November 12 Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timing.
In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 12, 2026, invites a measured approach to commitments, with New Delhi readers encouraged to organise priorities, communicate carefully and use preferred timings as a practical aid rather than a promise.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:41 am
|Sunset
|5:29 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|1:26 pm to 2:47 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:55 am to 5:48 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar, Shukla Tritiya, Jyeshtha and the Moon sign entries of Scorpio and Sagittarius provide a framework for considering the day, rather than a forecast of what must happen. For November 12 in New Delhi, a practical reading is to bring deliberation to ordinary choices and avoid making more commitments than you can comfortably manage. The supplied Panchang also includes Shukla Chaturthi and Mula, so the day should not be described as having one unchanged Tithi or Nakshatra throughout. Equally, the two Moon sign entries do not establish how any individual will feel or behave. Readers can use the combined framework as a reminder to balance attention to immediate responsibilities with a clear view of what comes next. This may mean finishing a manageable task before expanding its scope, checking an assumption before acting on it, or leaving space to reconsider a plan. Traditional guidance is most useful here when it encourages thoughtful conduct without replacing evidence, personal judgement or the needs of the situation.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day to distinguish preparation from commitment. At work, put the essential task first, identify what information is missing and decide who needs to be consulted before approval. A short written plan can help keep a busy schedule realistic. For important decisions, compare costs, responsibilities and deadlines rather than treating a preferred period as sufficient reason to proceed. If a document is incomplete, it is better to correct it than to rush a signature. Routine duties need not be postponed simply to fit a timing preference. Keep room for revisions, particularly where another person's response is still awaited.
Relationships and communication
In traditional Panchang interpretation, a measured approach offers a useful starting point for conversations with family, friends and colleagues. Let that be a prompt to listen fully rather than an assumption about anyone's mood. If plans need changing, explain the practical reason and offer a workable alternative. Avoid treating a brief message or delayed reply as proof of disagreement. Where an issue is sensitive, ask a direct but considerate question instead of guessing. Shared decisions may benefit from clear expectations about time, money or responsibilities. The useful aim is mutual understanding, not securing agreement within a preferred period.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Those who follow Panchang timings may make room for quiet reflection without adding an elaborate practice to the day. Consider which commitments deserve attention, which can wait and where your expectations have become unrealistic. Writing a few clear priorities can make this reflection easier to carry into ordinary life. If prayer is already part of your routine, retain the familiar form that suits you. There is no need to introduce a new practice or seek a special result. A useful question is whether today's choices match your stated responsibilities. Let reflection lead to one manageable adjustment rather than a long list of intentions.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|November 12, 2026, Thursday (Guruvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Kartika
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Shukla Tritiya until 6:09 pm; then Shukla Chaturthi
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Jyeshtha until 2:18 pm; then Mula
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Sukarma until 4:25 am, Friday; then Dhriti
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Gara until 6:09 pm; then Vanija until 7:24 am, Friday; then Vishti until 8:42 pm, Friday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Scorpio until 2:19 pm; then Sagittarius
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:55 am
|5:48 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|5:21 am
|6:41 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:43 am
|12:26 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|1:53 pm
|2:36 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|5:29 pm
|5:55 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|5:29 pm
|6:48 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:39 pm
|12:31 am, Friday
|Ravi Yog
|2:19 pm
|6:42 am, Friday
Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:55 am to 5:48 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. This is the highlighted favourable window in the supplied guidance for New Delhi. Keep its use modest and purposeful: review the day's main responsibilities, note an unresolved question or spend a little time in your existing prayer routine. There is no requirement to fill the whole interval or attach a major undertaking to it. If the timing does not suit your circumstances, you can still give planning and reflection a place in your usual schedule. A favourable designation is a traditional preference, not evidence that a decision is correct or that an intended result will follow. Preparation and practical suitability remain important.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|1:26 pm
|2:47 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|9:23 am
|10:44 am
|Yamaganda
|6:41 am
|8:02 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|10:17 am
|11:00 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|2:36 pm
|3:19 pm
|Vidaal Yog
|6:41 am
|2:18 pm
Those who follow Panchang timings may treat Rahu Kaal, from 1:26 pm to 2:47 pm, as a period for caution about beginning an important new undertaking. Where arrangements are flexible, use it for preparation, checking details or continuing work already in hand, rather than rushing a fresh commitment. This is a traditional scheduling preference, not a prediction that something adverse will occur. An appointment, essential responsibility or urgent matter should be handled according to its practical needs. If a decision cannot wait, read the relevant information carefully, ask necessary questions and keep a clear record of what is agreed. There is no reason to approach the interval with anxiety or regard an unavoidable action as a mistake. The useful distinction is between allowing time for scrutiny and letting a timing label displace sound judgement.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:41 am
|Sunset
|5:29 pm
|Moonrise
|9:22 am
|Moonset
|7:36 pm
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|1:47 pm to 3:11 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|1:26 pm to 2:47 pm
|Bengaluru
|1:30 pm to 2:57 pm
|Hyderabad
|1:25 pm to 2:50 pm
|Chennai
|1:19 pm to 2:46 pm
|Ahmedabad
|1:46 pm to 3:09 pm
|Pune
|1:43 pm to 3:07 pm
|Kolkata
|12:43 pm to 2:07 pm
|Jaipur
|1:32 pm to 2:54 pm
|Kochi
|1:36 pm to 3:04 pm
|Lucknow
|1:11 pm to 2:33 pm
|Indore
|1:33 pm to 2:57 pm
|Guwahati
|12:28 pm to 1:50 pm
|Chandigarh
|1:26 pm to 2:46 pm
|Surat
|1:46 pm to 3:10 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|1:05 pm to 2:30 pm
|Nagpur
|1:21 pm to 2:45 pm
|Coimbatore
|1:33 pm to 3:00 pm
|Varanasi
|1:04 pm to 2:26 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|12:54 pm to 2:19 pm
In traditional Panchang guidance, timings can serve as prompts for attention rather than rules that determine the day. Keep your priorities manageable, speak clearly and check important details. Use the highlighted window if convenient, approach Rahu Kaal without fear and let real responsibilities guide the decisions that cannot be deferred.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More