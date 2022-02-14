Pisces Daily Horoscope for February 14: Love has enveloped you

Pisces (Feb 18 - Mar 20)



You’re generous and sympathetic, but you’re also moody and short tempered. Don’t let your temper ruin your relationships. Be patient and wait for things to unfold. Don’t expect people to be as generous as you are, it’s unfair. Your day today looks good, you can expect financial gains if you’re cautious with money you can also expect an exciting, happy day with loved ones.

Pisces Finance today



You’ve struggled so much in the past but those days are gone. It's time for you to enjoy financial stability and also do the things you’ve always wanted to do without restrictions and worries. Have faith and trust the process. Relax and be content. Since the time is right, you can consider investing in property too.

Pisces Family today



You’ve finally started appreciating and respecting your bond. It’s bringing everyone a lot of happiness and is also helping in spreading positivity and harmony.

Pisces Career today



Don’t get disheartened by others' success. They’re bearing fruit of their hard work and your chance will come soon too. Your dedication and sincerity will be recognised just hang in there. Don’t let this dull your spirits.

Pisces Health today



It’s time to pay attention to mental health. You’re taking on too much and feeling burnt out. It’s not good for you. You don’t need to be so generous all the time. Don’t overcommit and take time out to do stuff that gives you happiness and peace.

Pisces Love life today



Love has enveloped you. It’s all around you, make the most of this time. Cherish the moments with your partner and be prepared for them to go all out for you. Don’t hold back as the bond that you both share is much greater than other unnecessary things. Give your partner the love and care they so readily give you. Cherish them and you’ll see how magical it turns out to be.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

