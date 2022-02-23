Pisces Daily Horoscope for February 23: Here's why love may not favour you

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You remain intuitive, sharp and ready to face challenges throughout the day. Your artistic creative side will poke its head, let it surface as you need it rejuvenate. Sometimes you may feel scattered but collect yourself quick. You will see lots of opportunities at work or in investments. You can think big and take chances, trust your instinct. You will feel more inclined towards pursuing your passion which has taken backseat due to responsibilities. You can start something new and expect to get good results, given you put your best foot forward. Today is when you take full advantage of extra positivity and drive to drive through the obstacles. Your psychological condition needs attention, compassion for yourself and accepting mistakes in order to start tomorrow with a renewed outlook. You may struggle to find time for your hobbies or extra-activities. Travel plans will mostly bear desired results and give an interesting end to the day.

Pisces Finance Today

Some unnecessary expenses are ahead. Keep better hold of your finances. Those with side income will see good results. Upgrading your skills will provide higher opportunities and bring good offers at your door.

Pisces Family Today

Your family is emitting positive energy like never before. Patience, empathy and helpfulness are some virtues you will see throughout the day. Parents will be extra attentive to your needs, both material and mental.

Pisces Career Today

Today you may be hero at work with best results and solving everyone’s problems for them. Promotions and raise are around the corner. Businessmen may receive international orders or recognition.

Pisces Health Today

Your health seems good and all your activities aligned to health are deriving expected results. Include more fresh and wholegrain food products. You may experience some unease during the latter part of the day which will improve with some herbal tea or fresh fruits.

Pisces Love Life Today



Couples may have to struggle to keep communication clear and avoid any misunderstanding. Open approach is a must today. Single people may have to wait for some more time to find companionship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026