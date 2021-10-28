Pisces Daily Horoscope for October 28:I Beware of negative vibes

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are a great listener and believe in the motto ‘go with the flow’. The way you feel peoples’ pain and help them to heal makes you very special! You work as a healer, an empath and always lend your support to others. You are romantic, creative and a dreamer. Once you set your eyes on the goals, it will be difficult for others to pull you down. man You have been going through a lot lately. But now things are on the positive end for you. Craving wanderlust, you need to travel. But amidst all the chaos of life, you get to miss things. As of now, there are no plans for you to travel.

Pisces Finance Today

Multiple sources of income are likely to be presented to you today, which will make it easier for you to choose from, for better returns. A foreign trip for the expansion of business will also bring back new contacts, from which you are likely to earn profits in the coming months.

Pisces Family Today

At home, you will have to play the peacemaker and restore domestic harmony that had been disturbed due to some unforeseen reasons. Kids will bring laurels in their field of study and make you proud. Some of you may plan a vacation to a tourist place together with your family and relatives.

Pisces Career Today

You may feel somewhat puzzled about your working life. You never planned the career which you have now built for yourself. This may prompt you to suddenly quit the job and decide to follow your passion.

Pisces Health Today

The day is great for outdoor exercises and activities. All the stress will be flushed today and you will be feeling amazingly refreshed and energized. This will bring a sense of optimism and you will be able to complete any task even those you have procrastinating.

Pisces Love Life Today

You will be desperate to exchange a lovey dovey conversation with your partner. This can spice things up in your relationship. Buying gifts and planning a special evening is likely to make your day.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026