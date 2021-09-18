Pisces Daily Horoscope for Sep 18: Look after your health

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are likeable and have a friendly disposition. You are highly imaginative but moody at the same time. You are dreamy-eyed and can be easily influenced by others. You are empathetic and love to introspect. There is no limit to your creativity and you have an artistic bend of mind. You are sensitive and quite emotional. Your selfless nature makes you affable. On the flipside, you tend to think negatively more often than not and experience periods of laziness. Your idealistic nature generally leaves you alone to fend for yourself.

Pisces Finance Today

You are likely to depend on your long-term investment returns to bring in profits, but your plans might not materialize soon. Monetary matters related to an old property will also take a lot of time to go in your favour, leaving you in the lurch.

Pisces Family Today

There can be problems at home due to your child’s behaviour and that could upset the domestic atmosphere. You might not be able to keep your promises to your family members because of your hectic work schedules.

Pisces Career Today

Your professional life will show slow progress and that in turn, will slow down your chances of a promotion. You will be handed over additional work responsibilities and your efficiency will be put to the test.

Pisces Health Today

You will have highs and lows on your health front today. A minor ailment is likely to bother you, which you need to get checked immediately. You might find the day quite relaxing, which will elevate your moods.

Pisces Love Life Today

Your plans to settle down with your long-time romantic partner might take longer than expected to materialize, which is likely to dishearten you. However, you will find enough time to spend in your beloved’s company, which will give you some solace.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

