Pisces Daily Horoscope for Sept 16: Time to upgrade your skills

Pisces

People born under this sign are selfless and compassionate, but can be vague and escapist. However, today you will make the day favourable on the strength of your positive traits. It is best to postpone a long journey by road today.

Pisces Finance Today

It may prove difficult to increase your earning in your current venture, so do the next best thing by turning your hobby into your profession; it is bound to bring in money. Selling a property above the market rate is possible. Don’t invest blindly in anything, even if someone close suggests it.

Pisces Family Today

You will remain positive in your outlook, since you feel there is no place for negativity in your life. Cater to all the needs of a moody family elder, if you don’t want a scene at home. Your child may excel in extra-curricular activities and make you proud.

Pisces Career Today

This is the time to upgrade your skill, if you want to continue in your field and compete with more qualified colleagues. You don’t need to fight hard for what you want on the academic front; you will just get it. Your business will start flourishing like before.

Pisces Health Today

Your love for fresh air may make you take up an outdoor exercise routine. If you keep your weight under control, you will prevent a host of diseases and infirmities. Joining a gym for building six-packs is indicated for some. A change in lifestyle will do good to those trying to reduce.

Pisces Love Life Today

Relationships need to be nurtured and given the space and attention they deserve and you will manage to strengthen your loving bonds by following this in letter and spirit. By giving space to one another you will help each other to spend time on the things you two enjoy separately.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Grey

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

