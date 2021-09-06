Pisces Daily Horoscope for Sept 6: This is a great day to earn money

Pisces

People born under this sign are imaginative and sensitive, but can be escapist and idealistic. Today, your positive traits will be on full display and turn this average day into a most favorable one. However, certain things on the career front may cause concern.

Pisces Finance Today

This appears a great day to earn a lot of money in betting and speculation. Those owning private educational institutes are likely to earn much beyond their estimates. You are likely to donate freely to a charitable organisation and not only gain fame, but also save a sizeable chunk in taxes.

Pisces Family Today

You will get a chance to meet like-minded people and enjoy dissecting a current political issue threadbare with them. News from a family youngster studying abroad will be most heartening and call for a celebration of sorts. You may spend the rest of the day on fun activities.

Pisces Career Today

A lucrative business proposal can motivate you to take some new risks; remember nothing ventured, nothing gained. Performing artists are likely to experiment with different kinds of films, platforms and art forms. Today, you are likely to express your creativity in things that are far different from your professional field.

Pisces Health Today

You ‘can’ have too much of a good thing, especially in the case of workouts, but be careful as it can lead to major health issues. Overexercising can put your body under stress, leading to various problems. As per training experts, your average workout should not be more than 30 to 40 minutes.

Pisces Love Life Today

It is time to spice up your love life and do something you were earlier apprehensive about on the romantic front. If mood is an issue in intimacy, set up a date with spouse; this will help you both get mentally prepared to enjoy the togetherness. Courtship will help you in knowing your would-be life partner better.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cyan/Blue

