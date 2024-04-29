 Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024 predicts financial caution | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024 predicts financial caution

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 29, 2024 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces daily horoscope for Apr 29, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Your long-distance love affair may witness minor friction today.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your dreams have no boundaries

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024. Pay attention to settling disputes before things get out of hand.
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024. Pay attention to settling disputes before things get out of hand.

Express the emotion in the love affair and also take up new professional challenges at work. Health issues will be there but wealth will be perfect today.

Take up new roles at the office and also ensure your love affair is intact today. Handle wealth smartly. Your health can give you trouble.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Your long-distance love affair may witness minor friction today. Pay attention to settling disputes before things get out of hand. Talk with the lover to resolve every issue and bring the love affair back on track. Single natives can be serious about proposing to someone as the response will be positive today. Those who had a break in the recent past will be happy to know that someone special will enter your life in the second half of the day.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Be creative at work and this will help you in grabbing more professional opportunities. Those who are new in an office should not give opinions unless asked. Being diplomatic will help you in the future. Travel is also on the cards, especially for the people working in the travel and tourism industry. Do not let emotions rule you and instead utilize your knowledge and experience in finalizing things at the office. Businessmen can consider expanding their business or starting new partnerships.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issues will be there. However, the inflow of wealth will also be not impressive. Some female Pisces natives will have income from additional sources which makes it easy to buy electronic appliances. You should also stay away from borrowing or lending a big amount. A legal issue at home would also require you to financially assist a sibling.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Some Pisces natives will have visual or hearing issues that will require medical attention. Children may not be able to attend school due to viral fever, sore throat, or digestion issues. Female natives may have gynecological issues that may need medical attention. Today is good to join a gym or yoga session. You need to maintain a balance between your personal and professional life to be mentally healthy.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024 predicts financial caution
