Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2024 predicts a love affair

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 20, 2024 04:11 AM IST

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Fortunately, the love affair will be joyous today.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Cut down egos and spread love

Today, there will be happiness in the love affair & you may also succeed in meeting the professional deadlines. Handle finance successfully for a safe future.

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2024: Today, there will be happiness in the love affair & you may also succeed in meeting the professional deadlines.
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2024: Today, there will be happiness in the love affair & you may also succeed in meeting the professional deadlines.

Fortunately, the love affair will be joyous today. You’ll receive opportunities to grow at the office. You will be free of major ailments and your financial status will also be intact.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Value the suggestions of the over and stay away from insults. This will strengthen the bond. Those who are single may find a new interesting person but analyze every factor before you propose. Married natives should be sincere to their spouse and not get into a new affair at the office and your spouse will find it today evening. The second part of the day is also good to settle the issues within the love affair. Those who are traveling should call up their lover to express their feeling.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Stay calm at team meetings and do not let emotions dictate things. Instead, be wise and diplomatic wherever they are needed. Say no to office politics today. Team leaders and managers need to bring out innovative concepts and ensure that all clients are satisfied. For students, the chances to study are high. You may also receive support from a close family member. Businessmen may confidently launch new ventures today.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

It is crucial to cut down on your financial expenditure. Avoid heavy expenses today but you may buy household items in the second half of the day. Be cautious while assisting someone on the financial front. Some male natives will have troubles within the family over property today. You may also pick the day to resolve a monetary issue with a friend.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Females may develop menstrual complaints and some Aries natives will also have skin-related allergies. Do not skip medicines and seniors should consult a doctor whenever necessary. Children may complain about headaches or vision-related issues. Some females may also have a viral fever today. Be careful while using the staircase or while boarding a train. While going on adventure trips, ensure that you have a medical kit ready.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On