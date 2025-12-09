Pisces Horoscope Today for December 9, 2025: You may consider taking the business to new territories

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Face life with a positive note Spend more time with your lover to keep the relationship robust. Ensure you take up new tasks that promise better career growth. Wealth demands careful handling. Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be fair in the love affair and look for opportunities to celebrate the romance. New responsibilities will make you powerful at the office. Handle wealth smartly. Minor health issues may create trouble.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Keep the relationship intact through open communication. Your partner demands your time today, and it is your responsibility to sit together with your lover, sharing emotions. Females who are travelling need to talk with their lovers to express their feelings. Some couples who were separated will patch up their differences. You must also support the lover in both personal and professional endeavors. Single natives will be successful in finding new love.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Do not get into office gossip or politics. Ensure you meet the expectations and do not compromise on ethics. IT, healthcare, hospitality, animation, and human resources professionals will see opportunities abroad. Those who are new to a job may develop minor issues related to performance. You may also attend job interviews in the second part of the day. Businessmen may find new opportunities to expand their wealth. You may even consider taking the business to new territories.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in today. This is the right time for those who are planning to sell their family or ancestral property. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds through promoters. You may receive a bank loan, which may improve your financial status, but the returns from previous investments will not be as expected. You can also consider buying a new vehicle or furniture. Some females will donate money to charity, while you can also pick the second part of the day to donate money to charity.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may disturb you. There will be challenges associated with sleep. Seniors need to be careful about their diet. You can pick the day to join a gym, and you should also avoid lifting heavy objects. Pregnant natives must avoid riding a two-wheeler. Females having gynecological issues will require consulting a doctor. Athletes may have minor injuries, but they won’t be serious.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)