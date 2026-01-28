Edit Profile
    Pisces Horoscope Today for January 28, 2026: Risks may come up in professional life

    Pisces Daily Horoscope Today: Today is a good day to invest in the stock market.

    Published on: Jan 28, 2026 4:11 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Curb the emotions

    Settle love issues and consider spending more time together. Opt for new challenges at work and settle monetary issues to make crucial investment decisions.

    Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Despite the minor issues in the relationship, you will succeed in taking the love affair to the next level. Professional life would be good today. Financially, you would be safer. However, minor health issues will trouble you.

    Pisces Love Horoscope Today

    Handle love issues carefully today, as the chances are high that a ruckus will happen in the relationship. Those who are already in a relationship will see it getting strengthened and also receive the support of their parents. There will be instances where you will be required to maintain a positive attitude. Some females will also get the support of their parents for marriage. Today is also good to troubleshoot issues with the ex-lover, which may also rekindle the old affair.

    Pisces Career Horoscope Today

    Risks will come up in professional life. Accountants, physicians, athletes, fashion designers, analysts, lawyers, judges, and chemists will have a relaxed day, while law-enforcing jobs, army personnel, authors, publishers, IT professionals, academicians, copywriters, and architects will have a tough time. You need to be careful while dealing with finances with your partner. Your business partner may also not help you in need, putting you in an embarrassing situation. However, things will be back on track by tomorrow.

    Pisces Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in from different sources, and you are smart enough to make diligent decisions. There will be celebrations within the family, and you are expected to contribute a decent amount. Today is a good day to invest in the stock market. Some females will also buy a house today. Those who have children studying abroad will need money to pay the tuition fees. Businessmen will raise funds through promoters.

    Pisces Health Horoscope Today

    Keep a watch on the health. There will be tremors associated with breathing today. Seniors with a history of cardiac illness should be ready to meet a doctor. It is good not to take the office stress home as this may also lead to health complications. You should also follow all traffic rules while driving or riding a two-wheeler. Children may also develop minor cuts while playing.

    Pisces Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
    • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
    • Symbol: Fish
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Blood Circulation
    • Sign Ruler: Neptune
    • Lucky Day: Thursday
    • Lucky Color: Purple
    • Lucky Number: 11
    • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

    Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Pisces Horoscope Today For January 28, 2026: Risks May Come Up In Professional Life

