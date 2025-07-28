Search
Mon, Jul 28, 2025
Pisces Horoscope Today for July 28, 2025: Minor monetary issues may come up

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Jul 28, 2025 04:11 am IST

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today: Do not let a third person dictate things in your love life.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are proficient in deal-making

Troubleshoot the love issue and ensure you meet the professional expectations today. Monetary issues will stop blind investments. Health is positive today.

Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Be sincere in the relationship, and you both will enjoy it to the full. Overcome the stress at work through diligence and commitment. There will be challenges related to wealth, but health will be positive.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair simple and clean. You may require spending more time with the lover and ensuring you value the emotions of the partner. It is good to avoid raising one's voice even while having disagreements. Some natives will find this day suitable to settle old issues with an ex-lover, which may bring happiness to their lives. Do not let a third person dictate things in your love life. Married females must ensure that proper communication exists with their spouse.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

There will be issues at work related to discipline. You must be careful to stay in the good book of the management through commitment. Ensure you maintain a balanced performance today. IT, healthcare, hospitality, animation, and civil engineering professionals will see opportunities to relocate abroad. Those who are appearing for interviews may find a new job with a good salary. Businessmen can confidently launch a new idea in the first part of the day. Students will also clear the examinations.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may come up, and you may need to cut down on the expenditure. Avoid spending blindly on luxury items and instead prefer a proper financial plan today. There will be issues related to property within the family, and you may become a part of the feud. Some natives will also prefer buying electronic appliances. Businessmen handling transport, electronics, and textiles will receive good returns today.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. Give up unhealthy habits such as smoking, as this can be dangerous in the long run. You may also have work pressure at the office, which will impact your lifestyle today. Some natives may also have issues related to vision that may require special attention. Children will develop minor bruises while playing, but they won’t be serious.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

