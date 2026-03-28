Pisces Horoscope Today for March 28, 2026: Expect a hike in salary

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Feel happy always! Maintain a harmonious love life where you also spend more time talking. The office life will be productive. Do not blindly invest, but prefer safe guidance. Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

There will be success in the relationship. Take up new roles at work that will prove your professional mettle. Prefer safe monetary handling. Health will have some troubles today.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today The relationship will see minor hiccups. You must be careful to resolve the trouble with immediate effect. Females having issues at home over the love affair will see the ice melting. Do not let a third person dictate things in the love affair. If you are single, the chances of meeting a new friend are higher today. Try to indulge in the activities that you have been longing to do together. You must also be careful not to invade the personal space of your lover today.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today Consider challenges in the workplace to prove diligence. If you are a team leader or manager, your guidance would be valued by the company, and you may even receive a reward in cash or a promotion. IT, healthcare, hospitality, banking, and engineering professionals will have opportunities to relate abroad. You should also be ready to travel for a job purpose. Those who are into sales and marketing may develop productivity issues and may also fail to give the expected results. This can lead to minor turbulence.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today Wealth will come in. However, your priority should be to save for the rainy day. You would need to keep a proper tab on the expenses. Expect a hike in salary that will also be reflected in your bank statement. The second part of the day is also good for investing in speculative business. Businessmen would receive additional funds through partnerships and may expand their business to new locations.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today Minor health infections may give you a bad day. Some natives will need medical attention for cardiac issues or lung disorders. Those who have bone-related complaints must also consult a doctor. Some children will have trouble with their eyes and ears. If you have sleeping-related issues, opt for natural methods rather than medicines. Be positive in attitude and stay in the company of people you love.

Pisces Sign Attributes Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)