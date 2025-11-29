Pisces Horoscope Today for November 29, 2025: Businessmen may expect challenges from some partners
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Challenges make you
Keep the love life free from egos. New responsibilities at the office will give the best results. Wealth will come, and health will also be good today.
New professional tasks will keep you busy. Devote more time to love today and ensure your lover is happy. Ensure you spend more time in love and also keep your partner happy. Both wealth and health will give you nice moments.
Pisces Love Horoscope Today
Your sincerity is crucial in the relationship today. There can be monetary disputes between couples, and it is your responsibility to settle them amicably. Do not hurt the emotions of your lover today. You may rekindle the lost love after meeting up with the ex-flame today. But married people should be cautious not to destroy their married life. Married couples should think about family expansion. Single natives may confidently express their feelings to their crush to get a positive response.
Pisces Career Horoscope Today
Be ready to accept a new role at the office. You need to have a solution for every problem today. Bankers, accountants, academicians, and business developers should be careful about office politics. Today is also a good day to attend job interviews and examinations. Businessmen may expect challenges from some partners, while funds will come in, and the second part of the day is good to take the trade to new territories. Students may clear the examinations. Some children will also be successful in getting admission to new courses.
Pisces Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come in today, and your expenditure will also shoot up today. Despite your efficient money management, you will find it tough to meet the demands. Avoid major investments in the stock market. However, it is good to invest in fixed deposits. Avoid online transactions with strangers. You should also be careful while buying a new property. Businessmen will succeed in clearing funds for trade expansions.
Pisces Health Horoscope Today
The general health will be good. However, you must be careful to maintain a balance between your official and personal life. Always maintain a positive attitude, and you will stay healthy. You should also stay a distance from people with negative attitudes. Some children may develop a viral fever or skin infection that may stop them from attending classes. Seniors should also be careful about bone-related issues.
Pisces Sign Attributes
- Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
- Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
- Symbol: Fish
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Blood Circulation
- Sign Ruler: Neptune
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Purple
- Lucky Number: 11
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
