 Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, June 18, 2024 predicts marriage is on the cards | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, June 18, 2024 predicts marriage is on the cards

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 18, 2024 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces daily horoscope for June 18, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Keep your love life free from troubles and arguments.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you have a helping attitude

Keep your love life free from troubles and arguments. No major professional issue will come up. Ensure you handle wealth diligently. Health is normal.

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, June 18, 2024: Invest your wealth smartly today and luckily, no major illness will hurt you.
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, June 18, 2024: Invest your wealth smartly today and luckily, no major illness will hurt you.

Express emotions and also be sensitive towards the demands of your lover. Ensure you give the best professional results. Invest your wealth smartly today and luckily, no major illness will hurt you.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Your partner will be a supporting pillar throughout the journey and marriage may also be in the cards. Some long-distance love affairs may not go smoothly and may also lead to a break up. Female Pisces natives may find a relationship toxic. Do not impose your opinion on the lover and ensure you both talk to resolve the crisis. Married Pisces females can even be serious about expanding the family. You should not get into extramarital affairs that may have a serious impact on the family life.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Some unpleasant communication can make things tougher to handle today and you need to be mature and diplomatic. Do not lose your temper at the office during official discussions. A coworker may point a finger at you but the management will be supportive. Utilize communication skills to convince the client. You may have to travel for official reasons today. Stay out of office politics and indulge more in team discussions. Entrepreneurs looking for further business expansions will be serious about promoters and partnerships.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in and you will be in a good mood to buy luxury items. Some natives will purchase electronic appliances and vehicles. You may try the luck in realty. The first half of the day is also good to invest in the speculative business. You may also attempt an online lottery. You may also consider donating money to charity.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Stay healthy today by starting the day with mild exercise. While your general health will be good, you should be careful while carrying heavy objects or using the staircase. Have a healthy diet rich in proteins and vitamins. You will be happy to consider quitting both alcohol and tobacco. Avoid driving at night, especially in hilly terrains. Follow all traffic rules.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, June 18, 2024 predicts marriage is on the cards
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On