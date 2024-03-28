 Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, March 28, predicts work opportunities abroad | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, March 28, predicts work opportunities abroad

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 28, 2024 12:18 AM IST

Read Pisces daily horoscope for March 28, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Today, your relationship will be flowery and enticing.

Pisces - 28th March 2024

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be a lighthouse for others

Today, your relationship will be flowery and enticing. All professional challenges will be handled. Financial prosperity is another highlight of the day. Be settled in the love life and this will give you opportunities to express your feelings. Take up new rules at the office and give the best results. Financially you are good today and no medical issues will trouble you.

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, March 28, 2024: Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, March 28, 2024: Be settled in the love life and this will give you opportunities to express your feelings.
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, March 28, 2024: Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, March 28, 2024: Be settled in the love life and this will give you opportunities to express your feelings.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Be expressive in love and also be a pillar to your lover in both personal and professional endeavors. This will strengthen the bond. Spare time to share your emotions. Do not get into arguments despite disagreements and the day is good to express love. Those who are single may be lucky today to fall in love. Female natives can expect a proposal from a coworker or a classmate in the second half of the day. Those who had a breakup in a recent time will again meet up with a new enchanting person.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

You will see more professional opportunities at the office. Chefs, IT professionals, designers, and academicians will have opportunities to move abroad. In case you have a job interview, be confident as you will crack it. Healthcare professionals will have a tough time while authors will see a new work published. Those who aspire to launch a business must wait for a day or two to make the final call. Traders may develop issues with local administration as this should be settled immediately.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Financially you are good today. No major mishap will happen and you will also buy electronic appliances. This is a good time to invest in the stock market or mutual funds. However, you need to be highly cautious while lending a big amount as you may face challenges in getting it back. Some businessmen will be successful in clearing all dues.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Despite being healthy, some seniors may complain about minor ailments. The office pressure should not be brought home and you need to drink plenty of water along with salads and nuts. Those who drive should follow all traffic rules today. Females may have gynecological issues. There can also be back pain, migraine, and sleep-related issues today.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, March 28, predicts work opportunities abroad
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On