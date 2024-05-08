 Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2024 advises to avoid arguments | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2024 advises to avoid arguments

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 08, 2024 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces daily horoscope for May 8, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Have control over expenditure.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, resolve every issue at the office to prove your potential.

Minor friction in the relationship will exist but you will be successful keep the love life flowing. Prove the professional caliber at work. Have control over expenditure. Ensure you spare time for love and sit to discuss issues before they go out of control. Resolve every issue at the office to prove your potential. Monetary life is not good today while health is normal.

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2024: Monetary life is not good today while health is normal.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Be sensitive towards the emotions of your lover. The relationship will get stronger in the coming days. All minor flaws in your relationship will be fixed today. Avoid arguments and ensure you give proper space to the partner. Female Pisces natives can expect a proposal in the first half of the day. Some Pisces natives will make a call on marriage. The memories of an old relationship may make you upset.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Beware of office politics and ensure you take up new tasks without inhibition. Those who have recently joined need to keep a low profile at the workplace. Some female managers will have a tough time handling male team members but with smart tactics, you will accomplish it. Do not let personal issues impact your performance as your seniors expect surprises from you. Be diligent at work and see the outputs. Traders will succeed in raising funds and entrepreneurs can be serious about expansion plans

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Do not overspend today. Though money will flow in, saving it for the rainy day should be the priority. Marriage or a celebration at home may require funds and ensure you have it ready. A friend or sibling would need medical attention and you are expected to provide financial assistance. Some Pisces natives will be a part of a property dispute and this can lead to chaos in relationships.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

You may start the day with mild exercise and stick to a healthy diet plan rich in nutrients and proteins. Be careful while lifting heavy objects. Seniors should be careful while using the staircase and pregnant females should avoid adventure activities including mountain biking and trekking which can be disastrous today. Drink plenty of water, and your skin may radiate.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology &; Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

