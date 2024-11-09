Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, November 9, 2024 astro tips to overcome roadblocks in business

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 09, 2024 04:11 AM IST

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, November 09, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Those who are into business will find good sources to fund money.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no negative points exist in the life

Today, the relationship will be perfect and you will also share happy moments. Be professional at the office to have good results. Financially, you are good.

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, November 9, 2024: Today, the relationship will be perfect and you will also share happy moments.
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, November 9, 2024: Today, the relationship will be perfect and you will also share happy moments.

Troubleshoot the love issues in the love affair where you both will also consider a vacation. Look for pleasant moments in the professional life. While financially, you are stable today; your health will also give you a good day.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

You will shower love and affection and expect the same back however; some natives will be unlucky today when it comes to love in return. However, do not despair as things will be settled soon. Ensure you keep the partner happy and also plan a romantic dinner. Some married natives may get conceived today. Today is also good to share emotions both good and bad. Married male natives should avoid office romance and hookups as your spouse will catch you red-handed today.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

You are professionally productive and this will also help in attain new heights in your career. Junior team members will have opportunities to prove their mettle today. Do not say no to any responsibility as every new task will ensure future career growth. Your attitude will work out in client sessions and ensure you impress the management and clients with the communication. For business people, today is a good time to venture into new projects and expand partnerships. You may receive funds from even foreign locations.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Some minor financial troubles may impact the smooth flow of business today. However, the second half of the day will bring changes. Do not lend a big amount to a friend or relative today. Though the finance horoscope does not advocate large-scale investment in the speculative business, you may consider mutual funds which are much safer. Those who are into business will find good sources to fund money.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Be careful in terms of health. Minor medical issues will come up today. Some seniors may develop pain in joints, especially in the knees. There can also be skin-related issues. Children may complain about oral health issues that will require consulting a doctor. Pregnant girls must take care while taking part in adventure sports.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //