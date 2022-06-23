Pisces Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for June 23, '22 states, joyful day

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) This is a moderate day; you just need to avoid travelling. Some may win property case and take a sigh of relief after a long time. Everything seems fine on the health front. Some may join gym while others may buy fitness equipment. It is all about maintaining good mental and physical health. Those who have been suffering from indigestion, they may get relief.

Your stable financial condition may allow you to invest in mutual funds to achieve your long-term financial goals. Some may achieve their academic or career goals with the support and motivation from family. Things may be rocking on the love front. Singles may also get marriage proposals. Students may be busy in preparation of competitive exams. An opportunity to study abroad may materialise for some, but they may need to weigh the pros and cons in detail.

Pisces Finance Today: This is a good day. You may donate some money to poor and needy and it may make you happy and content. Good returns from past investments are indicated or some may sell their ancestral property.

Pisces Family Today: Things are going great on the family front. Someone in your family may get engaged soon. Arrival of cousin may keep home aura joyful. Homemakers may also join hobby classes.

Pisces Career Today: Moderate day is foreseen on the career front. Some may get new projects and get chance to deal with foreign clients. Jewelers or interior designers may have a fruitful day.

Pisces Health Today: This is a normal day on the health front. You may be excited about marriage of sibling or friend. Some may be busy in interview preparation. Some may join swimming, yoga or meditation class.

Pisces Love Life Today: Your love life seems good and now it is all about doing things to strengthen the bond of love. Married couples may plan baby soon. Enjoying a candle lit dinner with love partner is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Chocolate

