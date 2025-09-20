Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
Pisces Horoscope Today for September 20, 2025: Smart investments await

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 20, 2025 04:11 am IST

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today: Handle the wealth smartly, and you can also repair the house or vehicle today.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, display professionalism today

The relationship will see pleasant moments. Give up egos at the workplace and consider new tasks that will test your professional mettle. Prosperity exists.

Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be romantic today with your lover. Take up new roles in work that promise growth in your career. Utilize the wealth for a better future. Health is also positive.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

The relationship will see tremors in the first part of the day. A trouble will erupt over a statement, or your lover may pick a fight over a trivial ego problem that demands diplomatic handling. You should be careful not to hurt the emotions of your lover today. Single females attending a party or a function may invite a proposal. Married natives must also keep a distance from the ex-lover, which can lead to turbulence in the family life.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Stay away from office politics and never entertain negative people to hang around you. You will be required to take up some crucial responsibilities. Those who are in the judiciary will be scrutinized, while authors will have their work published. You may also expect criticism from clients over the output of a project. Today, job interviews are easier to crack, and you’ll be lucky to receive an offer letter. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Handle the wealth smartly, and you can also repair the house or vehicle today. Some natives will share wealth with siblings, and this will be a tough job, as some people will not even think about returning it. The second part of the day is good to buy a new property, while some females will also require contributing to a celebration at the workplace.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Keep a distance from office-related stress and do not consume alcohol today, as your health needs a better diet rich in fruits and vegetables. There can also be issues associated with the chest and heart. Females must be careful while taking part in adventure sports today. You may also consider joining a gym or yoga class to maintain physical fitness and mental peace.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
