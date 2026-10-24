Pisces Horoscope Today, October 24, 2026: Clear priorities can help you learn how to trust your own best judgment

You may be more aware of yourself today, from your appearance to the way others respond to your suggestions. The Moon in Pisces in your first house remains there all day, bringing personal priorities and mood into focus. This may help you recognize what you need, although a passing reaction should not become a judgment on the entire day. Saturn in Pisces, your first house, is retrograde, marking the middle phase of Sade Sati. Personal responsibilities and stamina require realistic limits, so make sure an existing commitment is manageable before accepting a more visible role. You can participate fully without proving your worth through constant availability. A kind comment or useful feedback may encourage you, but let it remain encouragement rather than a new standard you must always meet. If uncertainty arises, return to the facts of the immediate situation. Choose one personal priority that deserves attention and allow other decisions to wait until you have enough information to make them comfortably.
Pisces Love Horoscope Today
Your sensitivity to the atmosphere around you may help you show care, but it can also tempt you to assign meanings that nobody has expressed. Ask a simple question before deciding that a short reply signals displeasure. Let your partner know whether you want practical help or simply a listening ear. This may prevent a well-meant suggestion from feeling like criticism. Singles may enjoy a warm interaction without interpreting every gesture as a sign of future commitment. With family, avoid making yourself responsible for everyone's mood. A pleasant shared activity can create connection without requiring a lengthy emotional discussion. Leave room for affection that is quiet, ordinary, and undramatic.
Pisces Career Horoscope Today
Your ideas may be worth developing, especially when you give them a clear structure. Jupiter in Cancer, your fifth house, is direct and exalted, supporting learning and creative work. Explaining your reasoning to someone less familiar with the subject may reveal what still needs refinement. Students should prioritize understanding over producing a perfectly finished page. At work, a positive response is encouraging, but check the actual requirements before treating an inquiry as a confirmed order. Creative professionals can make progress by identifying their intended audience and removing material that distracts from the main point. If self-doubt interrupts you, complete a small piece of work that can be judged on its merits. You do not need to resolve your entire professional direction today.
Pisces Money Horoscope Today
Keep financial decisions separate from changes in confidence. Feeling encouraged does not make a risky opportunity more suitable. Rahu in Aquarius, your twelfth house, and Ketu in Leo, your sixth house, are retrograde. Compare the convenience of outsourcing a routine task with its actual cost before paying for relief. Check whether an expense solves a genuine problem or merely postpones it. Avoid speculative decisions based on praise, excitement, or someone else's persuasive account. For shared bills, establish the amount due and the payment date. A careful review is a useful financial step even when no transaction follows immediately.
Pisces Health Horoscope Today
Notice your energy before deciding how much activity to fit into the day. A reasonable pace can still include work, company, and something enjoyable, provided you do not rush between activities. Choose comfortable clothing, eat at regular intervals, and allow time to recover after a demanding conversation. If you feel overstimulated, a few quiet minutes without messages may be more helpful than immediately seeking another distraction. Gentle movement may support a steadier mood. End the evening with a familiar routine rather than repeatedly checking whether tomorrow's plans are settled.
Tip for the Day: Let clear information, rather than changing confidence, guide your next decision.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More