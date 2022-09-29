Pisces Horoscope Today, September 29, 2022: Peace may prevail at home

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) Today, Pisces natives’ day may start on a very strong note. You may be able to achieve professional targets before time. Working professionals may gain further momentum during the middle of the day and will become busier than usual. This is also a good time for businesspeople to execute their policies and projects as they are likely to receive gains. Peace and accord are likely to prevail at home. However, in romantic relationships, there may be some trouble in your love life as your spouse might be demanding. On the health front, some chronic ailments may recur, bringing discomfort and stress for Pisces natives. There could be new developments on the property front such as sale, purchase or renovation. All the dealings may remain profitable. The day is favourable for undertaking short trips to a nearby tourist attraction or religious place. Pisces students preparing for government or competitive exams are likely to emerge victorious.

Pisces Finance Today Those in business need to make some timely investments otherwise spending is going to soar considerably. There can also be an increase in your day-to-day spending today. However, some Pisces natives can indulge in import-export or initiate new initiatives in business

Pisces Family Today Your relationship with your elder siblings is likely to improve and they will remain affectionate and supportive. Positive changes made in the house may create happiness and prosperity for the entire family of Pisces natives.

Pisces Career Today Pisces natives working in social or public service are likely to do pretty well and may extend their sphere of activity and influence. This is a favourable time to improve your skills and learn new ones to stay ahead of the competitors.

Pisces Health Today Health-wise, you need to obtain appropriate sleep and allow your nerves to rest. You are prone to suffer from seasonal illnesses and care is suggested urgently. Overeating or drinking too much may also contribute to impaired blood circulation, so moderation is the key.

Pisces Love Life Today In your personal life, there may be some troubles with your spouse, and there are possibilities of your connection being strained. You may have difficulties in your love life because of your partner's unpleasant conduct. It is recommended to retain your cool while interacting with them.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

