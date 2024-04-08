Pisces Solar Eclipse Horoscope, April 08, 2024 predicts proposal opportunities

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Solar Eclipse Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in being just to all Pisces Solar Eclipse Horoscope, April 08, 2024. Ensure you take up new challenges in work to prove your mettle.

Stay happy in your love life and ensure you also achieve all professional goals without compromising the quality. Being careful about finances and health is good.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Your love life will be productive and creative. Ensure you take up new challenges in work to prove your mettle. You are fortunate in terms of wealth and health today.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

You need to be careful to not hurt the feelings of your lover today. You may patch up with the ex-lover which will also rekindle the old relationship. However, married Pisces natives should stay away from this as their marital life will be compromised. The second half of the day is good to express your love and your proposal will be accepted. Introduce your partner to the family as you may get approval from elders.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

All professional tasks will appear challenging today but you will succeed in achieving them with hard work. Be diplomatic at the workplace and speak at meetings only when asked. Your attitude will be preferred by the management. Be sensible at work and improvise wherever required. Healthcare, hospitality, IT, design, and engineering professionals will see opportunities abroad. Businessmen may develop minor issues with local authorities that need to be settled with immediate effect.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Stick to a monetary plan and professional guidance will be helpful. Some businessmen, especially those dealing with automobiles, medical supplies, electronic gadgets, and textiles will have funds but must restrict their expenses. You should be careful while making online transactions. Do not sign new monetary deals with partners today. Some Pisces natives will buy a house or repair the existing one.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Though no major ailment will hurt you, be cautious about allergies, especially in the evening hours. Some females will have throat infections and migraine. Avoid lifting heavy objects today. Children may develop viral fever, sore throat, or ear infections that will require medical attention. Those who are diabetic may have infections that may cause trouble. Today is also good to quit both tobacco and alcohol. You should also stay away from people with a negative attitude.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)