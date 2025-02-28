Planetary Parade 2025: How the alignement of 7 planets impacts your zodiac sign

“The stars are aligning” is a common phrase in news reports nowadays. But what happens when the planets are aligned? Here's a quick guide on how the alignement of 7 planets impacts your zodiac sign.(Pixabay)

According to daily astrological predictions, on February 28, a rare planetary parade will take place as seven planets, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Mercury, line up in the sky. This rare astrology event of 2025 likely won’t happen again for at least 15 years. But what does this mean for the zodiac signs? Surprisingly, it may not have the astrological impact you’d expect.

Also Read Planet Parade 2025: Astrological insight for each zodiac sign

Astrologer Aliza Kelly explained that while this alignment is a big deal astronomically, it doesn’t hold the same significance astrologically. That’s because the planets won’t all be in the same zodiac sign at that time.

While smaller planetary alignments happen more often than you might think, NASA explains that a large-scale planetary parade like this one can last for weeks or even a month, depending on how slowly each planet moves. Even alignments with five planets can stretch over several days as Mercury briefly appears and disappears into the Sun’s glare.

Meanwhile, Pisces season (Feb. 19–March 20) is in full swing, and certain zodiac signs will feel its influence the most. But for this February 28 planetary alignment, the main thing to focus on is the breathtaking skywatching opportunity. Astrologer Aliza Kelly compared it to witnessing a meteor shower, encouraging everyone to take a moment to look up to make a wish.

Parade of planets impact on zodiac signs

Astrologically, on February 28, 2025, a significant planetary alignment occurs: Saturn, Neptune, and Mercury converge in Pisces alongside the Sun and Moon, creating a strong Piscean influence. Mars resides in nurturing Cancer, Venus shines brightly in bold Aries, Jupiter energizes communicative Gemini, and Uranus brings unpredictability to steadfast Taurus. This concentration of planets in Pisces may blur the lines between dreams and reality, inspiring creative expression, heightened emotions, and a tendency toward nostalgia or altered states. These celestial configurations can profoundly impact our emotions and behaviours during this period.